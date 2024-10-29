International Business

China dethrones USA as the most influential global power in Africa: Report

China has dethroned the United States of America (USA) as its approval ratings in the region rose six percentage points, from 52% in 2022 to 58% in 2023, two points ahead of the U.S. According to the report, <a href="https://africa.businessinsider.com/local/careers/china-is-fast-becoming-a-top-destination-for-african-students-who-want-to-study/898pd8h">China recorded its highest leadership approval rating</a> in Africa in a decade, while <a href="https://africa.businessinsider.com/local/leade...