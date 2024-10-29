International BusinessLatest International Business News & Headlines
Moniepoint reaches African unicorn status with $110 million funding boostMoniepoint Inc has successfully raised US$110 million in equity financing, to power the dreams of millions of businesses and their customers across Africa and the diaspora.
The top 5 countries that fuel Africa's economic growthThe combined GDP of South Africa, Egypt, Algeria, Nigeria, and Ethiopia ($1.4 trillion) make up half of the combined GDPs of the entire African nations
Detailed instructions on how to withdraw money from Hi88 for newbiesBookmaker Hi88 provides a variety of withdrawal methods to meet the transaction needs of players in the current digital age
Jacob Zuma’s daughter becomes the 16th wife of Eswatini's KingJacob Zuma’s daughter, Nomcebo Zuma, is officially the 16th wife of the <a href="https://africa.businessinsider.com/lifestyle/these-3-wealthy-african-kings-are-worth-dollar63-billion/89262c2">King of Eswatini, formerly Swaziland</a>, following a traditional ceremony on Monday night.
#EndbadGovernance: Nigeria police may seek military intervention to end violent protestsThe Nigerian police are on red alert and may soon seek military intervention to maintain order following a wave of violent protests that have erupted in several major cities across Nigeria.
Ghana's traditional leaders urge President to act on Anti-LGBTQI bill or face God's wrathThe traditional leaders cited concerns over divine retribution if the bill is not enacted, following the delays in transmitting the bill to the President for assent.
MTN Nigeria reports ₦519.1 billion loss in first half of 2024MTN Nigeria reported a substantial loss after tax of ₦519.1 billion in the first half of 2024, largely due to challenging macroeconomic conditions in Nigeria, including record-high inflation and a weaker naira.
Police in Ghana ban youths from protesting high cost of living crisisThe youth-led demonstrations planned to be held between July 31 and August 6 were intended to address a range of pressing issues and concerns that resonate deeply with many citizens
President Ruto: 1000 Kenyans leave country weekly for foreign jobsHe made this announcement on Sunday, July 28, after attending a church service in Mwatate, Taita Taveta county.
Ivory Coast ranks as the best-rated sovereign in Sub-Saharan Africa - reportAccording to the index, the yield on Ivory Coast’s debt maturing in 2028 fell 13 basis points to 7.09% on Monday, the lowest since April 15. South Africa’s dollar debt due in 2030 traded at a yield of 6.9%, down from over 8.5% in October.
Egypt responds to the death of Iranian President Raisi: The enemy of my enemy is my friendThe Egyptian government expressed sincere condolences to Iran for the tragic death of President Ebrahim Raisi and other senior officials in a helicopter crash. Presidential Spokesman Ahmed Fahmy conveyed President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi's support and solidarity during this difficult time.
Binance founder Changpeng Zhao has been sentenced to 4 months in prisonZhao admitted to a single criminal count, conceding that he had failed to establish an adequate anti-money-laundering system at Binance.
China dethrones USA as the most influential global power in Africa: ReportChina has dethroned the United States of America (USA) as its approval ratings in the region rose six percentage points, from 52% in 2022 to 58% in 2023, two points ahead of the U.S. According to the report, <a href="https://africa.businessinsider.com/local/careers/china-is-fast-becoming-a-top-destination-for-african-students-who-want-to-study/898pd8h">China recorded its highest leadership approval rating</a> in Africa in a decade, while <a href="https://africa.businessinsider.com/local/leade...
ByteDance prefers to shut down TikTok in US instead of selling it to American buyerThe US market accounted for approximately 25% of TikTok’s total revenues last year
10 African countries that waste the most food in 2024Nigerians waste 113kg of food at home per year, amounting to 24.79 million tons of household food waste in the country—the highest in Sub-Saharan Africa.
Homo Sapiens originated in Africa over 300,000 years ago, according to a new studyBy analysing the modern and ancient genomic data for Europeans and Asians, researchers concluded that modern humans descended from Africa before migrating out of the continent
Top 5 highest-paying jobs in Africa in 2024More Africans are resigning from their jobs in search of healthier company culture and better work-life balance as opposed to just wanting a higher salary.
10 African countries with the lowest unemployment rate in 2024Business Insider Africa presents 10 African countries with the lowest unemployment rate.
48% of Kenyans are feeling financially stressed, new Old Mutual Group survey finds48% of workers said their financial stress has increased since before the Covid-19 pandemic began in March 2020
10 African ID documents with the highest fraud ratesBusiness Insider Africa presents the 10 African ID documents with high fraud rates.