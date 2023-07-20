ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  business

House of Reps to investigate contaminated fuel incident on Max Air plane

Ima Elijah

The restoration of the airline's operations specifications will be contingent on the satisfactory findings of this audit, investigation.

A Max Air aircraft (image used for illustration) [Max Air]
A Max Air aircraft (image used for illustration) [Max Air]

Recommended articles

The decision to conduct the investigation came after Tunji Olawuyi, the representative for Ekiti/Isin/Oke-Ero and Irepodun Federal Constituency, presented a motion of urgent importance during a session.

The Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) took swift action on July 12, 2023, suspending Max Air's domestic operations following the discovery of contaminated Jet A1 fuel on one of their aircraft, along with other safety-related concerns. The contamination of fuel is seen as a serious threat to passenger safety, prompting the House to take action.

Max Air's suspension

ADVERTISEMENT

In its letter to Max Air, the NCAA listed several previous incidents involving the airline's Boeing B737 aircraft as part of the reason for the suspension. These incidents included the loss of a Main Landing Gear wheel during a flight between Yola Airport in Adamawa State and Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport in Abuja on May 7, 2023. Additionally, fuel contamination in the main fuel tanks of another Max Air aircraft, leading to the shutdown of the Auxiliary Power Unit (APU) on the ground at Yola Airport, was reported on July 7, 2023.

Furthermore, there was an aborted take-off of a Boeing 737-400 aircraft at Mallam Aminu Kano International Airport on July 11, 2023, due to high Exhaust Gas Temperature (EGT) indications. On the same day, another Max Air aircraft had to return to Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport due to a duct overheat indication in the cockpit.

These incidents have raised significant concerns about the safety standards and practices of Max Air, and the House of Representatives aims to get to the bottom of the issue. The House expressed its worry about the potentially life-threatening nature of these occurrences and emphasised the need for a thorough investigation to ensure passenger safety.

The NCAA has also taken action to address the situation by forming a team of inspectors to conduct an audit of Max Air's organisation. The restoration of the airline's operations specifications will be contingent on the satisfactory findings of this audit, ensuring that the necessary safety measures are in place before resuming operations.

Ima Elijah Ima Elijah Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

The Nigerian currency experienced its largest daily gain since 2019

The Nigerian currency experienced its largest daily gain since 2019

House of Reps to investigate contaminated fuel incident on Max Air plane

House of Reps to investigate contaminated fuel incident on Max Air plane

The 10 hottest African countries in 2023

The 10 hottest African countries in 2023

Namibia's upper house passes controversial law banning same-sex marriage

Namibia's upper house passes controversial law banning same-sex marriage

Tanzania set to launch its first national space satellite later this year

Tanzania set to launch its first national space satellite later this year

Petroleum marketers import first batch of 27million litres of PMS into Nigeria

Petroleum marketers import first batch of 27million litres of PMS into Nigeria

Tanzania emerges as top choice for investors, backed by President Suluhu's confidence

Tanzania emerges as top choice for investors, backed by President Suluhu's confidence

Top 10 most open African countries in 2023

Top 10 most open African countries in 2023

There are ways you can financially breathe under weight of Tinubu’s admin

There are ways you can financially breathe under weight of Tinubu’s admin

Pulse Sports

Explained: Why Tobi Amusan is allegedly facing doping violation charges by AIU

Explained: Why Tobi Amusan is allegedly facing doping violation charges by AIU

Super Falcons: Time and Where to Watch Nigeria vs Canada World Cup Opener

Super Falcons: Time and Where to Watch Nigeria vs Canada World Cup Opener

Rema: Nigerian star teams up with Michael Jordan, Luka Doncic and Jayson Tatum

Rema: Nigerian star teams up with Michael Jordan, Luka Doncic and Jayson Tatum

Tobi Amusan lands in trouble as she is allegedly charged with doping violation

Tobi Amusan lands in trouble as she is allegedly charged with doping violation

Transfer News Live: Declan Rice says goodbye to WestHam and all DONE deals so far

Transfer News Live: Declan Rice says goodbye to WestHam and all DONE deals so far

VIDEO: Barcelona legend Lionel Messi escapes serious car crash in the US

VIDEO: Barcelona legend Lionel Messi escapes serious car crash in the US

Benjamin Mendy: Paul Pogba celebrates not guilty verdict on social media

Benjamin Mendy: Paul Pogba celebrates not guilty verdict on social media

Cuppy: Boxer Ryan Taylor sparks break-up rumor on Instagram after fiancee teams up with Depay

Cuppy: Boxer Ryan Taylor sparks break-up rumor on Instagram after fiancee teams up with Depay

Kamaru Usman: Nigerian Nightmare spends ₦‎17M UFC breakthrough living with friend and expecting daughter

Kamaru Usman: Nigerian Nightmare spends ₦‎17M UFC breakthrough living with friend and expecting daughter

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Top 10 African nations in 2023 with the weakest currency exchange rates

Top 10 African countries with the weakest currency exchange rates in 2023

The Blue Nile river passes through the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD), near Guba in Ethiopia

Egypt and Ethiopia decide to settle their Nile River dispute following a decade of hostility

National Day in Mauritius

Ranked: The happiest countries in Africa in 2023

The carbon credit markets have become key to the race to net zero.edg3D/Getty Images

From forests to funds: Tanzania’s Sh46.9 trillion carbon market set to experience a revolution