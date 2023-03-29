Glover celebrates 2nd anniversary with CSR initiative.

The company’s platform operates as a marketplace where its users can buy and sell gift cards from over 20 countries around the world. In the two years that Glover has been operating, it has garnered a solid reputation for providing excellent service to its customers.

On Saturday, March 25, Glover’s staff took to Redline Leisure Beach Resorts in Ajah for a clean-up of the beach. The move was an attempt to give back to the community in a unique way.

The move also shows that Glover’s corporate strategy aligns with the pillars of environmental sustainability. The volunteers collected trash and other debris from the coastline to create a cleaner and safer environment for beachgoers and marine life.

Glover has a long-standing commitment to sustainability and community involvement. The company has implemented several initiatives in the past aimed at reducing its carbon footprint and promoting sustainable practices, such as using energy-efficient appliances and recycling.

Glover hopes to inspire other organisations and individuals to take part in similar initiatives in their communities to promote environmental sustainability and make a positive impact on society.

"As we mark our second anniversary, we wanted to do something meaningful that would make a positive impact in our community," said Damilola Layode, the CEO of Glover. "We believe that environmental sustainability and community involvement are crucial to our success as a company, and we are committed to promoting these values in everything we do."

For more information about Glover, its gift card marketplace, and its commitment to environmental sustainability, please visit www.gloverapp.co

About Glover:

Glover is a leading gift card trading platform operating in Ghana and Nigeria. The company provides a secure and convenient way for users to sell and buy gift cards for cash and is committed to promoting environmental sustainability. For more information, visit www.gloverapp.co

