Glo MoneyMaster PSB launches 'G-kala' to service unbanked Nigerians

He informed stakeholders at the event, including media practitioners, regulators, market and trade associations and trade partners that G-kala will bring a huge number of the unbanked populace into the financial system of the country, adding that the operations of MoneyMaster PSB would empower many Nigerians financially and bring, most especially, people in the rural areas into the banking system.

Elutilo explained that the innovative features of G-kala, will revolutionize the Nigerian payment system as well as advancing the cashless economy initiative of the federal government.

Said he, “MoneyMaster PSB will bring convenience and inclusion across all our target segments of the population. With G-kala, your phone is your bank. Aside from the benefits to our customers, we are onboarding a very large number of agents for cash in and cash out, through which we are creating new jobs in our various communities, which is also a boost to the nation’s economy. This is the beginning of our journey to revolutionize the financial services landscape in the country.”

From the Nigeria Interbank Settlement Scheme (NIBSS), came words of admonition and encouragement for MoneyMaster PSB on the launch of G-Kala. The General Manager, Business Development, Mr Samuel Oluyemi lauded MoneyMaster PSB for introducing G-kala.

He disclosed that NIBSS had worked with MoneyMaster PSB from the beginning to ensure a seamless integration with the countrywide banking system. He added that the payment service bank is a great plus to promoting financial inclusion and widening the scope of service providers across the country.

He disclosed that so much was expected from the unbanked population across the country for the services of payment services banks and called on MoneyMaster PSB to seize the initiative of fast deployment of services to address the needs of that critical segment of the population.

The product is designed to operate simpler, convenient and more reliable channels for customers to conduct financial services. It will provide an easy way for people to move money, access financial information, and make bill payments.

To open an account, all the customer needs to do is dial *995# and then follow the prompts from a Glo line or from any other telecommunications network as MoneyMaster PSB can ride on any network.

The event was attended by student union representatives from University of Lagos (Unilag), Lagos State University (LASU), and Yaba College of Technology, representatives of several markets and trading centers in Lagos including Ladipo, Mile 12, Computer Village main markets.

One of the students who attended event, Doyin Fayemi, explained that, “I like convenience because for me, it’s about doing something at my own pace and when it’s comfortable. No one wants to run around just because they want to do simple cash-in and cash-out transactions, and pay bills. With G-kala, I can accomplish this right now on my phone. G-kala clearly brings a lot of convenience.”

