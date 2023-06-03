Food prices continue to rise in April – NBS.

It made the declaration in its Selected Food Prices Watch Report for April issued in Abuja on Saturday.

The report also stated that the average price of 1kg of tomato on a year-on-year basis rose by 13.73 per cent from ₦426.54 in April 2022 to ₦485.10 in April 2023.

“On a month-on-month basis, 1kg of tomato increased by 3.97 per cent in April from the ₦466.60 recorded in March 2023,’’ it stated.

The report also showed the average price of 1kg of brown beans (sold loose) increased by 16.03 per cent on a year-on-year basis, from ₦530.62 in April 2022 to ₦615.67 in April 2023.

“On a month-on-month basis, it increased by 3.13 per cent in April from ₦596.96 in March 2023,’’ the NBS added.

It stated also that the average price of 1kg of onion bulb rose by 15.87 per cent on a year-on-year basis, from ₦380.94 in April 2022 to ₦441.38 in April 2023.

“On a month-on-month basis, it dropped by 0.67 per cent in April from the ₦444.37 recorded in March 2023,’’ it stated.

The report stated also that the average price of 1kg of Yam rose by 23.12 per cent on a year-on-year basis from ₦361.20 in April 2022 to ₦444.69 in April 2023.

“On a month-on-month basis, 1kg tuber of yam increased by 0.38 per cent in April from the ₦443.02 recorded in March 2023,’’ it added.

It stated that the average price of 1kg of boneless beef increased by 23.13 per cent from ₦2,026.8 in April 2022 to ₦2,495.69 in April 2023.

“On a month-on-month basis, 1kg of boneless beef increased by 0.65 per cent in April from the N2,479.61 recorded in March 2023,’’ it added.

The report explained that at the state level, the highest average price of 1kg boneless beef was recorded in Imo at ₦3,277.11, while the lowest was recorded in Kogi at ₦1,789.67.

In addition, the average price of one bottle of vegetable oil rose by 26.34 per cent on a year-on-year basis from ₦981.16 in April 2022 to ₦1,239.58 in April 2023.

“On a month-on-month basis, it rose by 1.55 per cent in April from N1,220.62 recorded in March 2023,’’ the report stated.

The highest average price of 1kg of Tomato was recorded in Edo at ₦950.62, while the lowest was recorded in Kogi at ₦205.26.

The report stated that Ebonyi recorded the highest price of brown beans (sold loose) at ₦961.74, while Niger recorded the lowest price at ₦428.57.

It showed that Cross River recorded the highest average price of 1kg of onion bulb at ₦987.39, while the lowest price was recorded in Katsina State at ₦163.33.

The report added that the highest average price of 1kg of Yam tuber was recorded in Akwa Ibom at ₦920.15, while the lowest was recorded in Benue at ₦200.37.

Also, Abia recorded the highest average price of one bottle of vegetable oil at ₦1,694.74, while Kogi recorded the lowest at ₦735.33.

Analysis by zone showed that the average price of 1kg of boneless Beef was highest in the Southeast at ₦3,223.05, followed by the South-South at ₦2,673.33, while the North-Central recorded the lowest at ₦2,133.46.

It stated that average price of 1kg of tomato was highest in the South-South and South-East at ₦849.02 and ₦647.96 respectively, while the lowest price was recorded in the North-East at ₦256.13.

The Southeast recorded the highest average price of 1kg of brown beans (sold loose) at N834.55, followed by the South-South at ₦699.76.