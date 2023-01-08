ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  business

Firm to inaugurate digital marketing bootcamp for SMEs

News Agency Of Nigeria

AT3 Resources, a communication and events consulting firm is set to inaugurate a digital marketing bootcamp for Small and Medium Scale Enterprises (SMEs) to mark its fifth-year anniversary.

Firm to inaugurate digital marketing bootcamp for SMEs. [TheLaw]
Firm to inaugurate digital marketing bootcamp for SMEs. [TheLaw]
ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

She said the digital marketing Bootcamp, which was the first edition, would be a week-long activity designed to empower SMEs to seize the growth opportunities presented by the digital era.

Adefeko said participants at the boot camp would be armed with the best digital marketing tools, tips, trends, tactics, and strategies from leading industry experts.

She explained that the opportunities derived from the event would support them in their quest to actualise their full potential as well as shape how they connected with their target audience.

Adefeko said: “In the course of our journey, we frequently encounter small medium businesses who desire communications interventions but do not have the requisite knowledge or resources to support their growth.

“In commemoration of our fifth anniversary, we decided to lend our support to the growth of small businesses in tune with our belief that SMEs are the lifeblood of our economy.

“To enrich the learnings, 10 business leaders and accomplished entrepreneurs are lined up to share their personal recipe for success with the participants.

” On the line up are Aishah Ahmad, Deputy Governor, Central Bank of Nigeria; Asue Ighodalo, Founding Partner, Banwo and Ighodalo; Austin Okere, Founder, CWG Plc; Dr Biodun Shobanjo, Chairman, Troyka Holdings Limited and Dimeji Salaudeen, Partner, KPMG among others,” she said.

Adefeko said the digital marketing bootcamp would also enable SMEs to take advantage of growth prospects in the digital media era.

She said the bootcamp would include a deep dive into areas like, online reputation management, communications strategy, digital marketing, brand, and visuals.

News Agency Of Nigeria
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Firm to inaugurate digital marketing bootcamp for SMEs

Firm to inaugurate digital marketing bootcamp for SMEs

Can Nigeria exploit Russia-Ukraine war to capture EU gas market?

Can Nigeria exploit Russia-Ukraine war to capture EU gas market?

Nigeria's cash restrictions and banknote changes: A summary

Nigeria's cash restrictions and banknote changes: A summary

Seychelles sees surprising boost in tourism in 2022

Seychelles sees surprising boost in tourism in 2022

Another monetary policy has been slapped on Nigerian government officials to combat money laundering

Another monetary policy has been slapped on Nigerian government officials to combat money laundering

Food prices decline in December following ‘2 very volatile years’ – FAO

Food prices decline in December following ‘2 very volatile years’ – FAO

Equity market: Capitalisation gains N193bn

Equity market: Capitalisation gains N193bn

The best financial decision you can make in January to avoid a Sapa induced Shege in 2023

The best financial decision you can make in January to avoid a Sapa induced Shege in 2023

The best financial decision you can make in January to avoid a Sapa induced Shege in 2023

The best financial decision you can make in January to avoid a Sapa induced Shege in 2023

ADVERTISEMENT
2023 General Election Count Down!
00
Days
00
Hours
00
Minutes
00
Seconds
February 25, 2023
Election Day!
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Top 5 highest-paying jobs in Africa in 2023

Top 5 highest-paying jobs in Africa in 2023

AFRICA

5 African countries whose 2023 economic growth were predicted by the World Bank

Top 10 African countries with the largest gold reserves

Sudan breaks gold production record in 2022

Tanzania SGR-Train

Tanzania’s $2.2 billion trade route to DRC threatens Kenya’s trade influence in East Africa - experts say