RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  business

Electronic Commerce

Authors:

Pulse Contributor Emmanuel Chisom

E-commerce continues to grow year after year.

E-commerce
E-commerce

Over the last decade, the purchasing habits of Nigerian people for products and services have changed considerably. Today, many people buy products or services on the web, using Internet payment, on all technological devices.

Recommended articles

As a result, electronic commerce is a highly promising market. Launching your e-commerce business, on the other hand, is not something to be taken lightly! How do you become one of these new businesses on the Internet? Focus on e-commerce models and all you need to know before getting started.

In short, e-commerce is simply the process of buying and selling products through electronic means such as mobile apps and the Internet. Electronic commerce refers to both retail and online shopping and electronic transactions. E-commerce has grown in popularity tremendously over the past few decades and is replacing the tradition.

For businesses or individuals, if products or services are purchased remotely, payment is also made online by electronic transaction.

Unlike traditional commerce, electronic commerce is accessible on the web 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

In practice, the online shopper follows almost the same purchasing process as when he goes to a physical store. He looks for information on a product and compares its price via a search engine.

Simultaneously, he may be lured by an extra item or service, leading to a compulsive purchase. The online e-merchant store takes care of the logistics and sends the freshly purchased product to his address when he places his order.

Electronic commerce is a distribution channel. Simple and quick to use, it allows you to shop at any time, without even having to move.

Many customers are thus seduced by the possibility of finding any product, at any time, from any place.

Many businesses follow the renowned "5P rule" to ensure the success of e-commerce and create sales: the product, the pricing, the promotion, the place, and the business plan. In other words, to get off to a good start, take a step back from these different elements.

Find an attractive product, offer it at a competitive price, and promote it well with an effective marketing and web marketing strategy. Make a place for yourself on the net to notice your e-commerce before your main competitors.

Authors:

Pulse Contributor Pulse Contributor Emmanuel Chisom

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Tiwa Savage 'sprays' money as Zazu Star Portable performs on stage

Tiwa Savage 'sprays' money as Zazu Star Portable performs on stage

Cristiano Ronaldo calls France Football Chief 'A Liar' over Lionel Messi Ballon d'Or Statement

Cristiano Ronaldo calls France Football Chief 'A Liar' over Lionel Messi Ballon d'Or Statement

4 things couples should do after sex to avoid infection

4 things couples should do after sex to avoid infection

Don Jazzy presents N1m cash prize as Seyi Tinubu is made Patron at the magnificently concluded The Beatz Awards 2021

Don Jazzy presents N1m cash prize as Seyi Tinubu is made Patron at the magnificently concluded The Beatz Awards 2021

BBNaija's Wathoni says she lost major endorsement deal because she isn't 'controversial'

BBNaija's Wathoni says she lost major endorsement deal because she isn't 'controversial'

Did you know that chronic neck pain could be a symptom of HIV? Here are the early symptoms!

Did you know that chronic neck pain could be a symptom of HIV? Here are the early symptoms!

Betting Tips: 5 odds to bank on this Saturday

Betting Tips: 5 odds to bank on this Saturday

Watch Arsenal star Gabriel Magalhães fight masked robbers who wanted to steal his N24m Mercedes (video)

Watch Arsenal star Gabriel Magalhães fight masked robbers who wanted to steal his N24m Mercedes (video)

4 football legends who criticised Messi's seventh Ballon d'Or

4 football legends who criticised Messi's seventh Ballon d'Or

Trending

Amaechi says Abuja-Kaduna rail service generates N300m monthly

Abuja-Kaduna rail service generates N300m monthly. (Guardian)

NNPC working hard to crash cooking gas price - Kyari

Group Managing Director of the NNPC, Mele Kyari (Nairametrics)

Investing with the best real estate company in Kenya

Investing with the best real estate company in Kenya. [businessday]

Undervalued areas of life business entrepreneurs should make a priority

Undervalued areas of life business entrepreneurs should make a priority