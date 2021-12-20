As a result, electronic commerce is a highly promising market. Launching your e-commerce business, on the other hand, is not something to be taken lightly! How do you become one of these new businesses on the Internet? Focus on e-commerce models and all you need to know before getting started.

What is e-commerce?

In short, e-commerce is simply the process of buying and selling products through electronic means such as mobile apps and the Internet. Electronic commerce refers to both retail and online shopping and electronic transactions. E-commerce has grown in popularity tremendously over the past few decades and is replacing the tradition.

For businesses or individuals, if products or services are purchased remotely, payment is also made online by electronic transaction.

How does e-commerce work?

Unlike traditional commerce, electronic commerce is accessible on the web 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

In practice, the online shopper follows almost the same purchasing process as when he goes to a physical store. He looks for information on a product and compares its price via a search engine.

Simultaneously, he may be lured by an extra item or service, leading to a compulsive purchase. The online e-merchant store takes care of the logistics and sends the freshly purchased product to his address when he places his order.

Electronic commerce is a distribution channel. Simple and quick to use, it allows you to shop at any time, without even having to move.

Many customers are thus seduced by the possibility of finding any product, at any time, from any place.

Many businesses follow the renowned "5P rule" to ensure the success of e-commerce and create sales: the product, the pricing, the promotion, the place, and the business plan. In other words, to get off to a good start, take a step back from these different elements.