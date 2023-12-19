TikTok deletes 1.4 million videos posted by Nigerian users in Q3, 2023

According to the platform’s recently released Community Guidelines Enforcement Report, 136.5 million videos were removed globally during the period in review and Nigeria was placed in the top 50 countries with videos violating its policies.

The report further stated that some of the deleted videos were found to have violated one or more of TikTok’s policies, which centre around Integrity and Authenticity, Privacy and Security, Mental and Behavioural Health, Safety, and Civility, among others.

The platform also said it is “providing additional removal data by policy category for the 50 markets with the highest volumes of removed content in the downloadable data file below. These markets account for approximately 90% of all content removals for this quarter.”

TikTok also revealed that despite the continued scrutiny in its operations which has seen many live streams suspended, the proportion of total live streams suspended has remained consistent at 1.5%, indicating that the enforcement measures are scaling with the platform’s growth.

On protecting its user community, TikTok said “Protecting our community remains our top priority. We are committed to investing in robust measures that prioritise user safety, data protection, and regulatory compliance. Transparency about these efforts to safeguard the platform is a key element in maintaining this commitment”

Also, in the period under review, a total of 73.6 million accounts discovered to be spam or fake were removed while a total of 348.7 million likes were withdrawn from videos.

211.3 million fake followers and 7.2 billion fake follow requests were also removed during the period in review while a total of 1.3 million ads were removed for violating its ads policies, a marked increase from 962,574 recorded in Q2.