Qnet stands with legal authorities in Nasarawa arrests, championing transparency, accountability

In a powerful demonstration of solidarity, QNET has stood firmly alongside the legal authorities in Nasarawa state, Nigeria, in their recent arrest of seven individuals suspected of falsely claiming to be QNET representatives.

With an unwavering commitment to transparency and justice, QNET has diligently supported the ongoing investigations conducted by the authorities, leveraging its legal team to conduct internal inquiries into the unscrupulous individuals operating within the state. Through these dedicated efforts, QNET has successfully identified the specific office involved in the incident. Additionally, it has come to light that the individuals in question were found to be uneducated. QNET has promptly shared this crucial information with the Police, providing a comprehensive explanation of its robust business model and terms of reference

Biram Fall, Regional General Manager for QNET Sub-Saharan Africa, said: “We at QNET are deeply concerned about the recent events in Nasarawa state, Nigeria. We condemn such actions in the strongest terms and reiterate that they violate our business principles and values. We at QNET, will not rest until we rout out any such fraudulent behaviour within our network. We will continue to strengthen our compliance and monitoring mechanisms to ensure that all representatives uphold the integrity of our brand. We will continue our mission of empowering lives and promoting entrepreneurship while maintaining the highest standards of integrity and ethics through our genuine business opportunities.”

QNET will continue to firmly support the legal authorities in Nigeria to show its commitment to transparency and ethical practices. The company promises to work hand in hand with the authorities to bring these unscrupulous individuals to justice while remaining committed to providing genuine opportunities for people to improve their lives through world-class products sold via its legitimate direct-selling model.

Furthermore, QNET once again strongly encourages the public to actively report any instances of these fraudulent activities to the relevant authorities. By promptly reporting such incidents, individuals can contribute to the collective effort to combat these deceptive practices and ensure appropriate action against the culprits. QNET recognizes the significance of collaboration with law enforcement agencies and governmental bodies to effectively address and mitigate the impact of such fraudulent schemes.

For the past 25 years, QNET has successfully deployed its business operations across the Middle East, South and East Asia, Africa, Central Asia, and Europe. For instance, since its launch in Nigeria with local partner Transblue Limited, it has collaborated with stakeholders to educate the public on financial literacy and rooting out fraud. It has also trained Independent Representatives (IRs) to conduct proper and ethical business.

Akeem Ajisafe, Managing Director and CEO of Transblue Limited says: “As QNET’s exclusive partner and representative in Nigeria, we will continue to collaborate with the authorities to ensure a fair and thorough investigation. Our commitment to transparency and compliance remains unwavering, and we are dedicated to preserving the reputation of QNET as a genuine and ethical direct-selling company. We will continue to work to uphold these values in our business operations diligently. We believe collective efforts and cooperation can ensure a safer environment for legitimate businesses and consumers alike.”

With a successful track record spanning 25 years across various countries, QNET continues to collaborate with stakeholders and partners like Transblue Limited in Nigeria with ethical business practices reiterating their commitment to transparency and compliance in representing QNET in Nigeria while maintaining the company's reputation as a genuine and ethical direct-selling entity.

About QNET

QNET is one of Asia leading direct-selling companies offering a wide range of health, wellness and lifestyle products that enable people to live better lives. QNET's grass-roots business model, fueled by e-commerce, has helped empower millions of entrepreneurs in more than 100 countries worldwide.

Since its inception 25 years ago, the company has operated a unique business model that allows individuals, including women, to start their businesses and earn an income by selling the company's products.

QNET is headquartered in Hong Kong and has a presence in more than 25 countries worldwide through subsidiaries, branch offices, agency partnerships, and franchisees.

QNET is a member of the Direct Selling Association in several countries, the Hong Kong Health Food Association and the Health Supplements Industry Association of Singapore, among others.

QNET is also active in sports sponsorships around the world. Some more prominent partnerships include being the Direct Selling Partner of Manchester City Football Club and the African Club League Championships of CAF.

For more information, please visit QNET at: https://www.qnet.net/’

