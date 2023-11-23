ADVERTISEMENT
OhentPay expands to Europe, enabling fast, affordable money transfers for Nigerians abroad

This will allow millions of Nigerians living in these countries to send money to their friends, family, and loved ones back home with ease and convenience.

OhentPay users can now transfer money from the United Kingdom, Germany, Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Cyprus, Estonia, Finland, France, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, Netherlands, Portugal, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, Croatia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Hungary, Iceland, Liechtenstein, Norway, Poland, and Romania; directly to their recipient’s bank accounts in Nigeria.

Migration is a common phenomenon among Africans, and one of the main challenges they face is integrating into the banking system of their new country and sending money back home. This is a significant problem, considering that global migrant remittances reached $626 billion in 2022. With this data, OhentPay offers a simple and secure way to send money across borders and strives to provide the best exchange rates for its users. This ensures that users get the most value for their money - a crucial factor of international payment, especially for Nigerians and Africans who migrated from countries with very unstable currencies.

OhentPay’s mission is to make cross-border money transfers hassle-free and accessible, and their expansion to the European markets is aimed at eliminating the frustration that comes with high fees on international transactions, unfavourable exchange rates, and transaction delays. That’s why they offer the most favourable rates, low fees, fast transactions, 24/7 customer support, and secure transactions.

Emmanuel Ogbodo, founder and CEO at OhentPay, highlighted the importance of the launch for the company and its users.

“This is a key milestone for us in our mission to enable more access to international payments. With this expansion, we’ve opened up the market for Nigerian migrants in the rest of Europe to move money easily back home. Just the same way we’ve done successfully over the years in the United Kingdom. We’re excited about this phase and the huge market it opens up for us.”

“Remittances are an important source of foreign exchange in the continent and migrant workers are a key part of making those remittances happen. We have a lot of plans for our users and we’re thrilled about them!”

For more information, visit their website here or follow them on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, or on LinkedIn.

To download the OhentPay app on the Google PlayStore or Apple Store, visit here.

