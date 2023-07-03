ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  business  >  domestic

Nigeria's real estate industry and its prevalent challenges

Pulse Mix

As the chief executive officer of LandWey Investment Limited, a prominent real estate development company in Nigeria, I have witnessed firsthand the challenges and triumphs that come with this industry.

Olawale Ayilara, the Chief Executive Officer of LandWey Investment Limited
Olawale Ayilara, the Chief Executive Officer of LandWey Investment Limited

Recommended articles

Today, I want to share my personal reflections on the misconceptions and judgment that often plague those who fail to consider the complexities of real estate development in Nigeria.

Nigeria's economy has experienced its fair share of turbulence, with inflation rates fluctuating and economic stability often being challenged. As a real estate developer, these circumstances significantly impacted the delivery of our residential projects.

ADVERTISEMENT

The soaring costs of construction materials, increased f rates, and limited access to long-term financing pose considerable challenges.

Despite these obstacles, LandWey remains committed to delivering exceptional developments while staying resilient in the face of economic volatility.

Inflation is a universal concern, and Nigeria is no exception. Rapid price increases in construction materials, labour costs, and even land prices can disrupt project timelines and budgets. In such an environment, it becomes essential to reassess our strategies and adapt to the changing landscape.

ADVERTISEMENT

At LandWey, we have re-established strong relationships with manufacturers & suppliers, allowing us to negotiate better pricing and secure reliable sources for materials. Additionally, we focus on innovative cost-saving techniques and closely monitor market trends to keep mitigating the impact of the alarming inflation.

Real estate development is a complex process that involves multiple stakeholders, intricate planning, and coordination. Economic instability and inflation create a ripple effect, affecting the timely completion and delivery of projects.

Delays in obtaining approvals, disruptions in supply chains, and the unpredictability of market cost, FX, etc, can all contribute to project setbacks.

However, at LandWey, we keep developing our project management skills, implementing robust risk assessment frameworks, and developing contingency plans to ensure we remain on track despite external challenges.

ADVERTISEMENT

LandWey's journey from a fledgling startup to a reputable real estate development company has not been without hurdles. However, we have always prioritized transparency, integrity, and exceptional quality in our work.

By establishing a strong corporate culture that encourages accountability and innovation, we have gained the trust of our clients and partners. Our focus on customer satisfaction, meticulous attention to detail, and a commitment to delivering on promises have been instrumental in building long-term relationships and a sterling reputation.

Real estate development in Nigeria is a dynamic and demanding industry that requires perseverance, adaptability, and forward-thinking. As CEO of LandWey, I have learned that success lies in overcoming challenges, navigating economic instability, and staying true to our core values.

ADVERTISEMENT

While misconceptions and judgments may arise from those who fail to consider the intricacies of our work, we remain undeterred. LandWey will continue to strive for excellence, delivering top-quality residential developments that contribute to the growth and transformation of Nigeria's real estate sector.

---

#FeaturebyOlawaleAyilara

Pulse Mix Pulse Mix

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

See the $500 million deal between African Development Bank and the United States

See the $500 million deal between African Development Bank and the United States

Save the Date: Join Product Leader professionals at the first edition of THE DIVE 2023

Save the Date: Join Product Leader professionals at the first edition of THE DIVE 2023

Economist tasks FG on reforms to ease fuel subsidy removal

Economist tasks FG on reforms to ease fuel subsidy removal

Nigeria's real estate industry and its prevalent challenges

Nigeria's real estate industry and its prevalent challenges

Wema Bank's 5 for 5 promo launches 3rd season, rewards customers with ₦90m in cash prizes

Wema Bank's 5 for 5 promo launches 3rd season, rewards customers with ₦90m in cash prizes

Warnings of the resource curse echo in Tanzania’s parliament

Warnings of the resource curse echo in Tanzania’s parliament

Best online casinos in South Africa for gambling 2023: Top South African casinos updated

Best online casinos in South Africa for gambling 2023: Top South African casinos updated

In times like these, you need Kredi Bank

In times like these, you need Kredi Bank

FCT housewives ditch tomatoes for stew as cost skyrockets

FCT housewives ditch tomatoes for stew as cost skyrockets

Pulse Sports

Umar Sadiq: Super Eagles star blasted as daughter Aisha does not wear Hijab

Umar Sadiq: Super Eagles star blasted as daughter Aisha does not wear Hijab

Transfer News Live: Liverpool confirm Szoboszlai signing! Gvardiol's €100m Man City deal progresses!

Transfer News Live: Liverpool confirm Szoboszlai signing! Gvardiol's €100m Man City deal progresses!

Victor Osimhen: Super Eagles star celebrates with Cubana Chief Priest and Billionaire Tony Elumelu

Victor Osimhen: Super Eagles star celebrates with Cubana Chief Priest and Billionaire Tony Elumelu

PulseSports30: Onyedika ranks above Iheanacho, Tyronne Ebuehi comes in at 19th

PulseSports30: Onyedika ranks above Iheanacho, Tyronne Ebuehi comes in at 19th

Liverpool set to hijack Arsenal target as midfield rebuild continues

Liverpool set to hijack Arsenal target as midfield rebuild continues

Osimhen beats Salah again, ranked sixth most valuable player in the world as Saka makes list

Osimhen beats Salah again, ranked sixth most valuable player in the world as Saka makes list

Jose Mourinho: Roma coach banned for 10 days and fined N40m after abusing Serie A referee

Jose Mourinho: Roma coach banned for 10 days and fined N40m after abusing Serie A referee

Transfer News Live: Chelsea confirm Nico Jackson arrival! Azpilicueta to Atletico Madrid deal AGREED!

Transfer News Live: Chelsea confirm Nico Jackson arrival! Azpilicueta to Atletico Madrid deal AGREED!

Jeremiah Okorodudu: 7 things about Nigerian Olympian that hospital seized his corpse

Jeremiah Okorodudu: 7 things about Nigerian Olympian that hospital seized his corpse

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

CBN introduces new transaction limits for contactless payments

CBN introduces new transaction limits for contactless payments

NDPC moves to investigate online lenders as users lodge over 400 complaints (Credit: MakeMoney.ng)

NDPC moves to investigate online lenders as users lodge over 400 complaints

Chamswitch

ChamsSwitch certified for UnionPay Card issuing, processing to drive financial digitalisation

Mr Leke Oluwatosin CEO, LSX Integrated Agro Processing

Exploration of palm oil will increase sector’s GDP – Expert