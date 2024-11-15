Nigeria's inflation rate rises to 33.88% in October 2024

The NBS disclosed this in its Consumer Price Index (CPI) and Inflation Report for October 2024, which was released in Abuja on Friday. According to the report, the figure is 1.18% points higher compared to the 32.70% recorded in September 2024.

It said on a year-on-year basis, the headline inflation rate in October 2024 was 6.55% higher than the rate recorded in October 2023 at 27.33%. In addition, the report said on a month-on-month basis, the headline inflation rate in October 2024 was 2.64%, which was 0.12% higher than the rate recorded in September 2024 at 2.52%.

“This means that in October 2024, the rate of increase in the average price level was higher than the rate of increase in the average price level in September 2024.”

The report said the increase in the headline index for October 2024 on a year-on-year and month-on-month basis was attributed to the increase in some items in the basket of goods and services at the divisional level.

It said these increases were observed in food and non-alcoholic beverages, housing, water, electricity, gas, and other fuel, clothing and footwear, transport and furnishings, household equipment and maintenance. Others include education, health, and miscellaneous goods and services, restaurants and hotels, alcoholic beverages, tobacco and kola, recreation and culture, and communication.

It said the percentage change in the average CPI for the 12 months ending October 2024 over the average CPI for the previous 12 months was 32.26%.

“This indicates an 8.82% increase compared to 23.44% recorded in October 2023.”

The report said the food inflation rate in October 2024 increased to 39.16% on a year-on-year basis, which was 7.64% higher compared to the rate recorded in October 2023 at 31.52%.

“The rise in food inflation on a year-on-year basis is caused by increases in prices of guinea corn, rice, maize grains, beans, yam, water yam, and CocoYam.

“Others are palm oil, vegetable oil, Lipton, Milo, and Bournvita, among others.”

It said on a month-on-month basis, the food inflation rate in October was 2.94%, which was a 0.30% increase compared to the rate recorded in September 2024 at 2.64%.

“The increase in food inflation on a month-on-month basis was caused by an increase in the average prices of palm oil, vegetable oil, mudfish, croaker, fresh fish, dried beef, goat meat, mutton, and skin meat.

“Others are bread, guinea corn flour, plantain flour, rice, among others.”

The report said that “all items less farm produce and energy’’ or core inflation, which excludes the prices of volatile agricultural produce and energy, stood at 28.37% in October on a year-on-year basis.

“This increased by 5.79% compared to 22.58% recorded in October 2023.

“The exclusion of the PMS is due to the deregulation of the commodity by removal of subsidy.”

It said the highest increases were recorded in prices of bus journeys within the city, Journeys by motorcycle, and bus journeys intercity among others.

“Others are rents, meal at a local Restaurant, hair cut service, woman hair brush, women’s hairdressing, among others.”

The NBS said on a month-on-month basis, the core inflation rate was 2.14% in October 2024.

“This indicates a 0.04% increase compared to what was recorded in September 2024 at 2.10%.

“The average 12-month annual inflation rate was 26.12% for the 12 months ending October 2024; this was 6.14% points higher than the 19.98% recorded in October 2023.”

The report said on a year-on-year basis in October 2024, the urban inflation rate was 36.38%, which was 7.09% higher compared to the 29.29% recorded in October 2023.

“On a month-on-month basis, the urban inflation rate was 2.75%, which increased by 0.08% compared to September 2024 at 2.67%’’.

The report said on a year-on-year basis in October, the rural inflation rate was 31.59%, which was 6.01% higher compared to the 25.58% recorded in October 2023.

“On a month-on-month basis, the rural inflation rate was 2.53%, which increased by 0.14% compared to September 2024 at 2.39%.’’

On states’ profile analysis, the report showed that in October, all items’ inflation rate on a year-on-year basis was highest in Bauchi at 46.68%, followed by Kebbi at 40.02%, and Sokoto at 39.65%. It, however, said the slowest rise in headline inflation on a year-on-year basis was recorded in Delta at 27.85%, followed by Benue at 28.22%, and Katsina at 29.59%.

The report, however, said in October 2024, all items inflation rate on a month-on-month basis was highest in Kano at 3.77%, followed by Bauchi at 3.74%, and Anambra at 3.59%.

“Kwara at 1.27%, followed by Ondo at 1.49% and Lagos at 1.91% recorded the slowest rise in month-on-month inflation.”

The report said on a year-on-year basis, food inflation was highest in Sokoto at 52.18%, followed by Edo at 46.55%, and Borno at 45.85%.

“Kwara at 31.68%, followed by Kogi at 33.30% and Rivers at 33.87% recorded the slowest rise in food inflation on a year-on-year basis.’’

The report, however, said on a month-on-month basis, food inflation was highest in Adamawa at 5.08%, followed by Sokoto at 4.86%, and Yobe at 4.34%.