Nigeria's forex inflow increases as remittances quadruple to $1.3 billion

News Agency Of Nigeria

The apex bank’s data indicates that overseas remittances rose to 1.3 billion dollars in February, more than four times the 300 million dollars received in January.

Yemi Cardoso, Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria
Yemi Cardoso, Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria [Channels TV]

Acting Director, Corporate Communications Department of the CBN, Hakama Sidi, said this in a statement on Friday in Abuja.

Sidi said that the upsurge in forex inflow was recorded with marked increments in remittance payments by Nigerians overseas and purchases of naira assets by foreign portfolio investors.

According to her, the apex bank’s data indicates that overseas remittances rose to 1.3 billion dollars in February, more than four times the 300 million dollars received in January.

“Foreign investors purchased more than one billion dollars of Nigerian assets last month, with total portfolio flows of at least 2.3 billion dollars recorded thus far in 2024 compared to 3.9 billion dollars seen in total for last year,” she said.

She said that higher forex inflows has continued in March, driven by increased investor interest in short-term sovereign debt following the recent adjustment to benchmark interest rates.

She said that government securities issuances had been significantly oversubscribed, with foreign investors accounting for over 75% of bids received at the auctions conducted on March 1 and 6.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that the CBN Governor, Yemi Cardoso set out a detailed inflation-targeting strategy, using the last Monetary Policy Committee meeting in February.

Cardoso also targeted exchange rate stabilisation, and strategies to spur confidence in the banking system and economy. He held a conference call with foreign portfolio investors to set expectations for sustained increases in Nigeria’s foreign currency reserves and improved liquidity in the foreign exchange market.

According to him, all the different measures we have taken to boost reserves and create more liquidity in the markets have started to pay off.

“When people understand the real issues and see a strategy and a plan, things tend to calm down.

“Our objective today is to ensure that the market has supply, that the market functions, and that investors can come in and go out,” he added.

