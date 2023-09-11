ADVERTISEMENT
Nigerian businessman woos foreign investors at Poland Economic Summit

Bayo Wahab

Onas urges investors to explore the immense prospects and opportunities within Nigeria.

Left: The Coordinator of the Ogun-Guangdong Free Trade Zone and Chairman, ZGM Investment Group, Dr Abbey Onas woos investors at the 32nd Economic Forum in Karpacz, Southwestern Poland. [TheNation]
The plea was coming amidst a call to reshape perceptions about investment in Nigeria by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Speaking at the 32nd Economic Forum in Karpacz, Southwestern Poland, Onas asserted that Africa should not be depicted as a challenging investment terrain, emphasizing the presence of highly educated Nigerians and Africans eager to collaborate with global partners in achieving great feats.

In his address to a global audience at the 32nd Economic Forum, Onas stirred enthusiasm among several reputable and highly successful Polish and European investors present at the summit by inviting them to explore the immense prospects and opportunities within Nigeria, using the Ogun Guangdong free trade zone as the best entry into a very profitable partnership.

Onas also mentioned the relentless efforts of President Tinubu in his bid to foster an atmosphere conducive to business growth in the country and his proactive policies aimed at inviting more foreign direct investments (FDI) to Nigeria.

