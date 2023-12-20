ADVERTISEMENT
MTN Foundation MUSON Scholars celebrate donors at 2023 Appreciation concert

MTN Foundation has consistently contributed to the nation’s music talent development, providing scholarships to exceptional musical talent through MTN/MUSON Scholars Programme.

L-R: Tope Adeniyi Williams; Vice Chairman, MUSON, Chief Femi Adeniyi-Williams; Director, MTN Foundation, Dennis Okoro; Executive Secretary, MTN Foundation, Odunayo Sanya; Chairman MUSON, Louis Mbanefo (SAN); Director MUSON School of Music, Princess Banke Ademola; and Deputy Director, MUSON School of Music, Sir Emeka Nwokedi
The concert, held at the Agip Recital Hall, MUSON Centre on Thursday, December 7, 2023, was graced by MTN Foundation officials, members of the Society, enthusiastic students, and revered MUSON alumni.

Since 2006, MTN Foundation has consistently contributed to the nation’s music talent development by providing scholarships to exceptional musical talent through the MTN/MUSON Scholars Programme. The programme has thus been one of the best avenues for producing some of the best classical musicians in Nigeria.

MTN Foundation MUSON Donors Appreciation Concert held in MUSON Centre, Lagos
In her remarks, the Director of the School of Music, Princess Banke Ademola, said, ‘‘MUSON school of music started as a promising dream to uphold a standard of excellence in the music education system in Nigeria. MTN Foundation’s partnership with MUSON has been instrumental in upholding and enhancing the quality of scholars.”

She emphasised that a total of 457 students have graduated through MTN Foundation’s support and scholarship to the school. “MTN Foundation's unwavering support spans across education, health, and economic empowerment, including the MUSON School of Music. Adding 10 new students to the initial 30 in the first year showcases MTN Foundation’s dedication to fostering talent and transforming lives," she remarked.

MTNF MUSON
Over the years, the initiative provides annual scholarships worth ₦250,000 to cover tuition, books, and transportation for eligible musically talented youth to study at the prestigious Musical Society of Nigeria (MUSON). Students are awarded an internationally recognised Diploma in Music on graduation.

Commenting on the impact of the initiative, Odunayo Sanya, the Executive Secretary of MTN Foundation, noted that scholars and graduates of MUSON School of Music are excelling both within the local community and on the international stage. “We witness extraordinary performances from these young talents at various events. At MTN Foundation, our objective is to empower students to achieve their goal whilst being a part of their journey,” she said.

L-R: Vice Chairman, MUSON, Chief Femi Adeniyi-Williams; Director, MTN Foundation, Mr. Dennis Okoro; Chairman MUSON, Louis Mbanefo (SAN); Director, MUSON School of Music, Princess Banke Ademola; and Deputy Director, MUSON School of Music, Sir Emeka Nwokedi
MUSON holds the annual Donors Appreciation Concert to show gratitude to individuals and corporates who provide consistent support to the school. The MTN Foundation MUSON partnership is a veritable platform that supports music scholars with the skill to effectively participate in the arts and culture value chain.

