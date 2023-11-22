Mayor of Houston proclaims October 25 as FITCC Day

Last week, Fidelity Bank Plc held the second edition of the Fidelity International Trade and Creative Connect (FITCC) in Houston, United States. Over 164 Nigerian business had the platform to showcase their goods and services with the aim of connecting them to institutional buyers, the diaspora and the American market.

At the 2-day expo, African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank) signed a term sheet for a US$40million pre-export facility in Favour of John vents Industries Limited with Fidelity Bank as the guarantee.

Pulse Nigeria

ADVERTISEMENT

The event also featured speaking sessions from top profile speakers such as Mayor Slyvester Turner (The Mayor of the city of Houston) and other subject matter expert and leaders who addressed the export requirement for Nigerian businesses and the funding alternatives available.

Through this platform, Fidelity is taking a bold move towards driving the non-oil export, boost bi-literal trade and promote Nigerian business. Follow @fitcc_ for more updates about this year’s event and how to be a part of the next one.

---