Link NIN to 9mobile: Smooth integration of NIN with 9mobile

Is your 9mobile line about to get barred because you have not linked your NIN to it? Or perhaps, you have been getting series of notifications asking you to link your NIN to your 9mobile line? If you are experiencing any of the above challenges, then this article is just for you as it explains how to link your NIN to 9mobile.

Why link NIN to 9mobile?

If you are a citizen or resident in Nigeria, then you should be aware of how important it is to link your National Identification Number (NIN) to your 9mobile line or any other network operator you use

ADVERTISEMENT

This is because, in 2015, the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) announced that all transactions involving the identification of individuals must be done with NIN - a unique 11-digit number assigned to every citizen or resident of Nigeria that serves as an identification for life.

Everyone was advised to enrol for their unique NIN and in addition to this, NIMC later announced that all network operators in Nigeria are now required to tell ALL their subscribers to provide valid NIN to update SIM registration records. This means to even own a working SIM card in Nigeria, you need to have your NIN.

So, if you have already enrolled for your NIN and you have it with you, here is how to link your NIN to your 9mobile line.

How to link your NIN to your 9mobile line using ussd code

For people who use 9mobile SIM cards, follow these easy and convenient steps to link your NIN to your 9mobile;

ADVERTISEMENT

1. To link your NIN to your 9mobile, simply dial *996# on your 9mobile line. This brings up a menu with some options on how to proceed.

Pulse Nigeria

First option - Confirm if your NIN has already been linked to your 9mobile line.

2. You can select option 1, by typing in '1' in the box provided. This tells you if you already have your NIN linked to your 9mobile line.

Second option - Link your NIN

ADVERTISEMENT

3. If you are sure you have not linked your NIN to your 9mobile line prior to this, then pick option 2 by typing in '2' in the box provided. This brings up another menu asking you to type in your 11-digit NIN. Kindly type in the box provided and send.

4. If you do this, you get a confirmation message that your NIN has been successfully linked to your 9mobile. If you do not get this confirmation, you can easily dial the code - *996# again and select option 1 to confirm if your NIN has been linked to your 9mobile line.

Third option - Get information about NIN Registration

There is also a third option in the menu that pops up after you dial the code - *996#. Select this option by typing '3' into the box provided and it gives you more information on centers across Nigeria where you can get more information on how to register for NIN.

How to link your NIN to your 9mobile line using website

ADVERTISEMENT

If you have enough data on your phone, you can also verify and link your NIN to your 9mobile via 9mobile official website by following these simple steps;

1. Go to 9mobile official website.

2. Simply provide your 9mobile number you wish to link the NIN to in the box provided and follow the instructions to proceed.

FAQs

Q1. What documents do I need to link my NIN to my 9mobile line?

ADVERTISEMENT

A1. The only thing you need in order to link your NIN to your 9mobile line is your 11-digit unique NIN and your 9mobile number. No other documents are required.

Q2. Why do I need to link my NIN to my 9mobile line?

A2. As earlier stated, NIMC recently made it compulsory for everyone resident in Nigeria to link their NIN to their phone numbers or else, the line gets barred. According to the commission, this is in a bid to help curb insecurity in the country.

Q3. What happens if I do not link my NIN to my 9mobile?

A3. Your 9mobile line will get deactivated if you do not link your NIN to it.

ADVERTISEMENT

Q4. Can I link my NIN to another person's 9mobile line?

A4. No, you cannot link your NIN to another person's 9mobile line and this is because each 9mobile line has to be linked to the NIN of the owner for easy identification.

Q5. Can I link my NIN to more than one 9mobile line?

A5. Yes, you can link your NIN to more than one 9mobile line as long as all of them belong to you.