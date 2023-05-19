The sports category has moved to a new website.
Check it out here!
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  business  >  domestic

Victoria Crest Homes, Citadel Utilities celebrate Hilda Baci's remarkable cook-a-thon

Pulse Mix

#FeatureByVictoriaCrestHomes #FeatureByCitadelUtilities

Victoria Crest Homes, Citadel Utilities celebrate Hilda Baci's remarkable cook-a-thon
Victoria Crest Homes, Citadel Utilities celebrate Hilda Baci's remarkable cook-a-thon

Recommended articles

Hilda Baci successfully completed a remarkable cook-a-thon, showcasing her culinary prowess and determination by cooking for an impressive 100 consecutive hours.

Hilda's remarkable achievement has captivated our attention, and we are honoured to stand behind her as she represents Nigeria on the global stage.

At Victoria Crest Homes, our mission has always been to make luxury living affordable, providing comfort and elegant shelter to passionate individuals.

ADVERTISEMENT

We believe that even the simplest of dreams deserve to be fulfilled. Inspired by Hilda's dedication and passion, we have contributed ₦‎5 million towards her record-breaking cook-a-thon.

We recognise the significance of her achievement and demonstrate our unwavering support for her extraordinary feat.

Speaking on the need to celebrate Hilda Baci, the CEO of Victoria Crest Homes, Ichechi Okonkwo, disclosed that having been able to do the unusual, cooking for 100 hours, we deemed it fit to be a part of her success as this further aligns with one of our core values of always been attached to success.

"Hilda has made not just the female gender proud, but she has again given Nigeria as a country a positive review."

Citadel Utilities, a subsidiary of Nedcomoaks Group and a leading provider of sustainable energy solutions, has also stepped forward to support Hilda's entrepreneurial enendeavours.

ADVERTISEMENT

In recognition of her outstanding accomplishment, Citadel Utilities is generously providing Hilda's restaurant business with a 10KVA Premium Solar System worth ₦‎7.5 million. This contribution exemplifies our commitment to empowering individuals and businesses with innovative and environmentally-friendly solutions.

Victoria Crest Homes and Citadel Utilities share a common vision of building a better, more comfortable world for Nigerians. We strive to push boundaries, exceed expectations, and support extraordinary achievements within our community.

By combining our resources and expertise, we aim to make a positive impact and inspire others to dream big and achieve their goals.

Hilda's success in setting a new world record serves as a testament to the power of determination and resilience. We are proud to witness her accomplishments and see her bring pride to our nation. Her journey embodies the essence of our collective belief that if you can dream it, you can achieve it.

We extend our heartfelt congratulations to Hilda Baci on her incredible achievement. We are privileged to be a part of her journey and will continue to support her as she paves the way for future generations.

ADVERTISEMENT

Together, Victoria Crest Homes and Citadel Utilities celebrate Hilda's record-breaking cook-a-thon and salute her as an inspiration to all.

For media inquiries or further information, please contact:

Amaka: 09063000036

Jennifer: 08099966114

#FeatureByVictoriaCrestHomes #FeatureByCitadelUtilities

Pulse Mix Pulse Mix

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Victoria Crest Homes, Citadel Utilities celebrate Hilda Baci's remarkable cook-a-thon

Victoria Crest Homes, Citadel Utilities celebrate Hilda Baci's remarkable cook-a-thon

See the IMF’s suggestion on how Africa can alleviate poverty for over 50 million people

See the IMF’s suggestion on how Africa can alleviate poverty for over 50 million people

Kenya plans to build 3 more ships to boost oil shipment to Uganda

Kenya plans to build 3 more ships to boost oil shipment to Uganda

Haix Media paves the way for success, unleashing the power of brand visibility

Haix Media paves the way for success, unleashing the power of brand visibility

Banking in Uganda has transitioned to a female-dominated industry

Banking in Uganda has transitioned to a female-dominated industry

Ghana is aiming to offset $10 billion in debt, as it finally receives $3 billion from the IMF

Ghana is aiming to offset $10 billion in debt, as it finally receives $3 billion from the IMF

Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala projects grim fate for Nigeria’s oil sector, see her comments

Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala projects grim fate for Nigeria’s oil sector, see her comments

Naira falls against dollar, exchanges ₦465.13 at investors, exporters window

Naira falls against dollar, exchanges ₦465.13 at investors, exporters window

Foreign Banks compete for control in East Africa's lucrative retail banking market

Foreign Banks compete for control in East Africa's lucrative retail banking market

Pulse Sports

7 Nigerian Sports Stars who hold the Guinness World Record

7 Nigerian Sports Stars who hold the Guinness World Record

What a WAG!! Check out the Top 10 most beautiful girlfriends of football players (2023)

What a WAG!! Check out the Top 10 most beautiful girlfriends of football players (2023)

Victor Osimhen aiming to break the Ibrahimovic curse

Victor Osimhen aiming to break the Ibrahimovic curse

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

The Naira sold for as low as N460 to the dollar within the day’s trading. [Nairametrics]

Again, naira drops against dollar by 0.14%

Gabtaxi vows to reduce overhead costs for customers and offer a higher percentage split to drivers [Gabtaxi]

Nigerian firm launches ride-sharing business, Gabtaxi

Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele [Punch]

CBN unveils 'SabiMONI' to promote financial literacy, inclusion

Central-Bank-of-Nigeria-Lagos

CBN-induced cash scarcity negatively affected 84.51% Nigerians