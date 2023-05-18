The sports category has moved to a new website.
Check it out here!
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  business  >  domestic

Haix Media paves the way for success, unleashing the power of brand visibility

Pulse Mix

#FeatureBy HaixMedia

The Haix Media story is one of passion, vision, and a relentless pursuit of excellence [Haix]
The Haix Media story is one of passion, vision, and a relentless pursuit of excellence [Haix]

Recommended articles

As we embark on a journey to redefine the marketing landscape, Haix Media takes pride in the remarkable story behind its inception and its impressive track record of working with renowned clients such as Oraimo, Huawei, Pepsi, Tecno, Infinix, Faw, and Opay.

The Haix Media story is one of passion, vision, and a relentless pursuit of excellence.

Founded by a group of media enthusiasts with a shared vision, the agency's humble beginnings trace back to the vibrant Nigerian market.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recognising the need for a media planning agency that understands the unique dynamics and diverse cultures of the region, Haix Media was born, and at the helm of this dynamic agency is CEO Lilly, whose background in the marketing industry spans different continents, including Asia, America, and her current venture in Nigeria, Africa.

Lilly's passion for diversity has become a driving force behind Haix Media's success. Her journey in the marketing industry began in China and expanded to the US, where she gained insights into global trends and adapting strategies to diverse audiences. She then set her sights on Africa, captivated by its rich diversity, dynamic market, and entrepreneurial spirit.

Haix Media's beginnings trace back to the vibrant Nigerian market [Haix]
Haix Media's beginnings trace back to the vibrant Nigerian market [Haix] Pulse Nigeria

Haix Media's foundation is rooted in Lilly's belief in the power of diversity. She understands that true innovation thrives when people from different backgrounds, perspectives, and experiences come together.

By assembling a team of professionals with diverse expertise, cultural understanding, and a passion for creativity, Haix Media fosters an environment where ideas flow freely, and unique solutions are born.

ADVERTISEMENT

From its inception, Haix Media set out to redefine the concept of brand visibility. The team harnessed their deep understanding of the Nigerian and African markets, coupled with a knack for innovation, to create strategic solutions that transcend conventional marketing practices.

By leveraging the power of digital media and influencer marketing, Haix Media pioneered a new era of brand recognition, helping its clients reach unprecedented heights of success.

Collaborating with influential brands has been an integral part of Haix Media's journey. The impressive clientele of the agency, which also includes other leading names in their respective industries, includes Oraimo, Pepsi, Huawei, Faw, and Opay, to name just a few.

As Haix Media forges ahead, the agency remains committed to its mission of unlocking infinite possibilities for brand visibility.

By leveraging a diverse team of experts, deep market insights, and an ever-expanding influencer network, Haix Media is well-equipped to empower brands to achieve their marketing goals and surpass their wildest expectations.

ADVERTISEMENT

To learn more about Haix Media and how it can unlock infinite possibilities for your brand, please visit www.haixmedia.com.

#FeatureBy HaixMedia

Pulse Mix Pulse Mix

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Kenya plans to build 3 more ships to boost oil shipment to Uganda

Kenya plans to build 3 more ships to boost oil shipment to Uganda

Haix Media paves the way for success, unleashing the power of brand visibility

Haix Media paves the way for success, unleashing the power of brand visibility

Banking in Uganda has transitioned to a female-dominated industry

Banking in Uganda has transitioned to a female-dominated industry

Ghana is aiming to offset $10 billion in debt, as it finally receives $3 billion from the IMF

Ghana is aiming to offset $10 billion in debt, as it finally receives $3 billion from the IMF

Ngozi Okonjo Iweala projects a grim fate for Nigeria’s oil sector, see her comments

Ngozi Okonjo Iweala projects a grim fate for Nigeria’s oil sector, see her comments

Naira falls against dollar, exchanges ₦465.13 at investors, exporters window

Naira falls against dollar, exchanges ₦465.13 at investors, exporters window

Foreign Banks compete for control in East Africa's lucrative retail banking market

Foreign Banks compete for control in East Africa's lucrative retail banking market

Morocco unveils hydrogen car prototype, buffing up influence of Made in Morocco brand

Morocco unveils hydrogen car prototype, buffing up influence of "Made in Morocco" brand

DRC falls out with the World Bank at the cost of $1 billion

DRC falls out with the World Bank at the cost of $1 billion

Pulse Sports

7 Nigerian Sports Stars who hold the Guinness World Record

7 Nigerian Sports Stars who hold the Guinness World Record

What a WAG!! Check out the Top 10 most beautiful girlfriends of football players (2023)

What a WAG!! Check out the Top 10 most beautiful girlfriends of football players (2023)

Victor Osimhen aiming to break the Ibrahimovic curse

Victor Osimhen aiming to break the Ibrahimovic curse

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Shell building

Shell escapes $5 billion Bonga oil spill fine as UK court rules against Nigeria

The Naira sold for as low as N460 to the dollar within the day’s trading. [Nairametrics]

Again, naira drops against dollar by 0.14%

Gabtaxi vows to reduce overhead costs for customers and offer a higher percentage split to drivers [Gabtaxi]

Nigerian firm launches ride-sharing business, Gabtaxi

Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele [Punch]

CBN unveils 'SabiMONI' to promote financial literacy, inclusion