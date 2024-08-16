ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  business  >  domestic

GTB confirms attempt to compromise website, says customers' data not at risk

News Agency Of Nigeria

GTB allays concerns about customer data being compromised, noting that customers' data are not stored customer information on its website.

After hackers attempt to clone its website, GTBank says its customers' data are not at risk.
After hackers attempt to clone its website, GTBank says its customers' data are not at risk.

Recommended articles

The bank’s management disclosed this in a statement made available to newsmen on Thursday in Lagos.

The bank said that the hacking attempt occurred on Wednesday, a day after the bank renewed its domain name, causing a temporary disruption to the website, which left customers unable to access online services.

It allayed concerns about customer data being compromised, noting that the bank did not store customer information on its website.

ADVERTISEMENT

The bank said: “Our attention has been drawn to reports in the media alleging that hackers have seized the bank’s website, cloned it, and intercepted customers data.

“This led to widespread concern and media reports suggesting that the bank’s website had been cloned, potentially putting customer data at risk. The incident was unsuccessful and its website was not cloned.

“While there was an isolated incident of an attempt to compromise our website domain, we would like to assure all our customers and stakeholders that the bank’s website has not been cloned and that we do not store customer information on our website.

“As such, there has been no instance of compromise of customer data.

According to the bank, the financial institution’s information security experts are currently working round the clock to restore the domain settings shortly.

ADVERTISEMENT

The bank reassured of its unwavering commitment to safeguarding customer data, urging customers to remain calm and confident in the bank’s robust security measures.

“We urge all our customers to please disregard the claims in these media reports and assure you of our unwavering commitment to safeguarding customer data,” it added.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

GTB confirms attempt to compromise website, says customers' data not at risk

GTB confirms attempt to compromise website, says customers' data not at risk

Hacking: No disruption in our online transactions, GTBank customers

Hacking: No disruption in our online transactions, GTBank customers

FG grew foreign reserves by $4bn since January – Edun

FG grew foreign reserves by $4bn since January – Edun

10 countries with the most international airports

10 countries with the most international airports

Africa Creative Market Announces 3rd Edition: 'Innovation meets Imagination'

Africa Creative Market Announces 3rd Edition: 'Innovation meets Imagination'

Nigeria's inflation rate falls to 33.40% in July

Nigeria's inflation rate falls to 33.40% in July

4 ways YouTubers are making millions besides revenue from advertisements

4 ways YouTubers are making millions besides revenue from advertisements

Customers' data at risk as hackers seize GTBank website

Customers' data at risk as hackers seize GTBank website

53 startups shut down in 7 African countries — how many are Nigerian?

53 startups shut down in 7 African countries — how many are Nigerian?

Pulse Sports

What a shame - Peter Obi blasts 'Rascality and Recklessness' in Nigerian sports administration after Paris 2024 flop

What a shame - Peter Obi blasts 'Rascality and Recklessness' in Nigerian sports administration after Paris 2024 flop

Mikel reveals how he and Drogba plot to bring Osimhen to Chelsea

Mikel reveals how he and Drogba plot to bring Osimhen to Chelsea

Naija Stars Abroad: Victor Osimhen missing, Iheanacho suffers senior nightmare as Josh Maja steals show

Naija Stars Abroad: Victor Osimhen missing, Iheanacho suffers senior nightmare as Josh Maja steals show

Maduka Okoye: Super Eagles ‘most handsome’ gets emotional after being mobbed by pitch invader in Coppa Italia win

Maduka Okoye: Super Eagles ‘most handsome’ gets emotional after being mobbed by pitch invader in Coppa Italia win

Laliga club honours Super Eagles legend, present him with special gift in front of home fans

Laliga club honours Super Eagles legend, present him with special gift in front of home fans

Osimhen now Chelsea priority after Omorodion deal falls through

Osimhen now Chelsea priority after Omorodion deal falls through

Napoli progress with Lukaku talks regardless of Osimhen transfer as club's priority becomes clear

Napoli progress with Lukaku talks regardless of Osimhen transfer as club's priority becomes clear

Paris 2024 Olympics: Nigerian champion quits athletics at age 21 to pursue a career in finance

Paris 2024 Olympics: Nigerian champion quits athletics at age 21 to pursue a career in finance

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

82.36% of Heritage Bank depositors receive over ₦5 million each from NDIC [Premium Times Nigeria]

82.36% of Heritage Bank depositors receive over ₦5 million each from NDIC

The ascent of Access Holdings as a global force

The ascent of Access Holdings as a global force

Top 10 tech innovations transforming startup operations

Top 10 tech innovations transforming startup operations

Block’s TBD announces hackathon grants to address gaps in payment systems across Africa

Block’s TBD announces hackathon grants to address payment gaps across Africa