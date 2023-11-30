ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  business  >  domestic

FG's ₦250 billion intervention in gas industry fails to improve production

Solomon Ekanem

The Committee on Gas has initiated an investigative hearing on the disbursement of the fund disbursed.

FG's ₦250 billion intervention in gas industry fails to improve production[Guardian]
FG's ₦250 billion intervention in gas industry fails to improve production[Guardian]

Recommended articles

Nigeria’s gas production over the years has maintained a steady growth from 39 billion cubic meters (bcm) as of 2012, to 49 bcm as of 2020 according to industry body, The Energy Institute.

The decline which indicated a drop of about 11% was noticed in 2021 when the gas output suddenly crashed to 45 bcm and further lost 5 bcm when the volume dropped to about 40.4 bcm last year.

According to data from the Energy Institute, the decline in production output was traced to a low export volume of liquefied natural gas (LNG), which declined by 16% to 19.6 bcm in 2022.

ADVERTISEMENT

The low export volume in turn, reduced Nigeria’s global share in LNG exports to 4%.

The drop in gas production output comes amid the NGEP ₦250 billion fund provided by the federal government through the CBN.

The Committee on Gas headed by the Senator representing Cross River North, Jarigbe Agom Jarigbe, has initiated an investigative hearing on the disbursement of the ₦130.8 billion NGEP intervention fund disbursed to 15 companies for the construction of Compressed Natural Gas conversion centres.

Some of the companies involved include Nipco Gas Ltd- ₦25 billion; Nipco Plc- ₦5 billion; Hyde Energy Ltd- ₦2 billion; Lee Engineering and Construction and Company- ₦15 billion.

Others are, Pinnacle Oil and Gas Fze- ₦10 billion; Transit Gas Limited- ₦8 billion; Amalgamated Oil Company Nig Ltd (AMOCON)- ₦5 billion; Gas Nexus Ltd- ₦10 billion and First Modular Gas Systems Limited- ₦4.3 billion.

ADVERTISEMENT

They also included Novagas Limited- ₦1 billion; Greenville Liquified Natural Gas Company-₦10 billion; AP LPG Limited- ₦8 billion and Dangote Oil Refinery- ₦5 billion.

The Delta State Government, according to Jarigbe, got ₦20 billion while Mob Integrated Services Limited received ₦2.5 billion.

Solomon Ekanem Solomon Ekanem Solomon is a digital content editor and a Business/Tech contributor for Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Best New Online Casino Nz With Real Money - Top paying online casinos NZ 2023

Best New Online Casino Nz With Real Money - Top paying online casinos NZ 2023

FG's ₦250 billion intervention in gas industry fails to improve production

FG's ₦250 billion intervention in gas industry fails to improve production

Exploring the popularity of Mobile gaming in Australian online casinos

Exploring the popularity of Mobile gaming in Australian online casinos

African Development Bank reviews Africa’s economic forecast for 2023, 2024

African Development Bank reviews Africa’s economic forecast for 2023, 2024

Elon Musk just used very foul language to tell X advertisers to go away

Elon Musk just used very foul language to tell X advertisers to go away

CBN plans another recapitalisation - What does this mean for Nigerian banks? [Explainer]

CBN plans another recapitalisation - What does this mean for Nigerian banks? [Explainer]

SeedFi: A catalyst for economic growth and financial resilience

SeedFi: A catalyst for economic growth and financial resilience

Kwara State Govt, IHS Nigeria sign MoU to establish Technology innovation facility

Kwara State Govt, IHS Nigeria sign MoU to establish Technology innovation facility

Nigeria’s external debt profile set to hit over $51bn as FG seeks fresh loans

Nigeria’s external debt profile set to hit over $51bn as FG seeks fresh loans

Pulse Sports

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce: Track legend signs mouthwatering deal with luxurious wristwatch brand

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce: Track legend signs mouthwatering deal with luxurious wristwatch brand

Sha'Carri Richardson: World's fastest woman reportedly bags $20,000,000 endorsement deal

Sha'Carri Richardson: World's fastest woman reportedly bags $20,000,000 endorsement deal

She needs a break - Super Falcons coach explains Ashleigh Plumptre's absence from team

She needs a break - Super Falcons coach explains Ashleigh Plumptre's absence from team

Sergio Ramos makes Champions League history 31 years after Daniel Amokachi

Sergio Ramos makes Champions League history 31 years after Daniel Amokachi

Thiago Silva recalls TB fright ahead of Chelsea debut

Thiago Silva recalls TB fright ahead of Chelsea debut

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Dolapo Ogunbambo, COO, of Insight Publicis; Oluwaseyi Layade, COO, of Leo Burnett; and Dr Tayo Oyedeji, Group CEO, of Insight Redefini Group, after the group received the highest number of awards, at the LAIF Awards ceremony on Saturday

Insight Redefini, Grand Prix-winning subsidiary, Leo Burnett emerge as Most Awarded at LAIF 2023 Awards

Sachet alcohol [Something Bookish]

Proposed sachet drinks ban may cost Nigeria over ₦500 billion - Manufacturers

Web4Africa clinches 'Best Local Hosting Company' Award at the 6th NG Awards

Web4Africa clinches 'Best Local Hosting Company' Award at the 6th NG Awards

Left to right: Andrew Ross Sorkin and Elon Musk speak onstage during The New York Times DealBook Summit 2023.Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images for The New York Times

Elon Musk just used very foul language to tell X advertisers to go away