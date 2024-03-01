Imbibe Dangote spirit to pull Nigeria out of economic quagmire - Dangote Group

The representative of the company, Hajiya Halima Wali, said this on Thursday during the Dangote Group Special Day at the ongoing 45th Kaduna International Trade Fair.

Wali said that investing in local industries, talent and resources would not only create jobs but also empower communities and foster sustainable economic growth.

"We source our limestone locally, we have adjudged the biggest employer of local labour in Nigeria, and now we are refining our crude to bring succor to our people,” she said.

ADVERTISEMENT

She said that its group of industries spaning from cement, sugar, salt and agriculture as well as oil & gas were strategically positioned to leverage local resources and contribute to Nigeria’s Growth Domestic Product (GDP).

Halima said the group’s investments not only create employment opportunities but also enhance the skills and capabilities of its workforce, leading to a more robust and self-sufficient economy.

According to her, the group will continue to support the people and government of Kaduna State and Nigeria through the Aliko Dangote Foundation (ADF), to fast-track sustainable social and economic development.

The Dangote Group, she said, expanded its footprints across the African continent, promoting regional economic integration and positioning Nigeria as a key player in intra-Africa trade.

“Let us all join hands in building a future where local industries flourish and our economies thrive on the strength of our collective efforts.

ADVERTISEMENT