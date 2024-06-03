Computer village traders unconcerned about NLC nationwide strike

A visit to the computer village by the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) showed that the market activities were going on as usual.

NAN reports that the NLC and TUC had declared a comprehensive and indefinite strike to protest hike in electricity tariff and minimum wage among others

The Chairman, the Computer Village Market Board, Chief Adebowale Soyebo, in a brief interview with NAN said activities were as usual in the market as people were carrying out their businesses.

“As it stands today, the Computer Village is very active but we are not sure of what may happen by tomorrow,” Soyebo said.

Also, the president of the Phone and Allied Products Dealers Association of Nigerian (PAPDAN), Ifeanyi Akubue, said the strike was long overdue.

“The NLC has dragged for too long for it to happen hence the non-compliance.

“With the present economic hardship, there is no way a civil servant will survive the situation. So, the strike is long overdue.

“We have long been ready for them. Even as businessmen it has not been easy, so how much more a civil servant?

‘’We feel the pains of the civil servants and there should be a way to make available basic amenities such as transportation and education, as it is being done in other climes to cushion the challenges,” Akubue said.

The Chief Executive Officer, Softwareshop, Austin Agbakor, said that activities on Monday at Computer Village were usually slow.

According to him, there is nothing exceptionally different from other days in spite of the strike by NLC.

”However, if by midweek when activities are meant to pick up and there are no sales, that means the Computer Village has been affected by the strike.

“Generally, businesses have been as usual due to the economic hardships. I urge the government and NLC to arrive at a long-lasting solution that will benefit the citizens.”

A phone accessory trader, John Chukwuma, said “The strike is not of benefit to me because complying with the strike will mean no sales which will affect my family's income.

”For a daily income earner complying will be a challenge, such a group of people should be put into consideration before an industrial action is declared.”

He, however, pleaded that NLC should find a common ground to settle the dispute rather than the strike.

Speaking to NAN, a dealer in Laptops, Korede Jinadu, said that joining the strike was not ideal as he would not benefit from the minimum wage.