In preparing the survey, the organisation sends out an airline satisfaction questionnaire allowing passengers to nominate any airline as their favourite under different categories which include cabin service, ground service, onboard products and amenities.

In 2024, over 100 passengers of different nationalities answered the survey covering over 350 airlines.

7 top-performing airlines in Africa

Although the survey presented the top 100 airlines globally, here are the top seven airlines in Africa that made it to the list:

Ethiopian Airlines (36th Globally) Royal Air Maroc (55th Globally) South African Airways (69th Globally) Kenya Airways (77th Globally) RwandAir (81st Globally) Air Mauritius (85th Globally) Egyptair (88th Globally)

The Skytrac aviation awards which are mostly considered the Oscars of the aviation industry also recognised the World's Cleanest Airline and World's Best Economy Class which were both bagged by Cathay Pacific Airways.

Another award was the World's Best Cabin Crew which was won by Singapore Airlines; the World's Best Business Class by Qatar Airways; and the World's Best Low-Cost Long Haul Airline by Scoot.

For African airlines, Kenya Airways won Best Cabin Crew, while EgyptAir won the award for the Most Improved Airline.

