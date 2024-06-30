ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  business  >  domestic

7 top-performing airlines in Africa

Solomon Ekanem

The Skytrac aviation awards are mostly considered the Oscars of the aviation industry.

Best-performing airlines in Africa [Fly Africa]
Best-performing airlines in Africa [Fly Africa]

Nigerian airlines have failed to book a place in a recent ranking of Africa's best airlines by Skytrax, an international evaluation organisation.

Recommended articles

In preparing the survey, the organisation sends out an airline satisfaction questionnaire allowing passengers to nominate any airline as their favourite under different categories which include cabin service, ground service, onboard products and amenities.

In 2024, over 100 passengers of different nationalities answered the survey covering over 350 airlines.

ADVERTISEMENT

Although the survey presented the top 100 airlines globally, here are the top seven airlines in Africa that made it to the list:

  1. Ethiopian Airlines (36th Globally)
  2. Royal Air Maroc (55th Globally)
  3. South African Airways (69th Globally)
  4. Kenya Airways (77th Globally)
  5. RwandAir (81st Globally)
  6. Air Mauritius (85th Globally)
  7. Egyptair (88th Globally)

The Skytrac aviation awards which are mostly considered the Oscars of the aviation industry also recognised the World's Cleanest Airline and World's Best Economy Class which were both bagged by Cathay Pacific Airways.

Another award was the World's Best Cabin Crew which was won by Singapore Airlines; the World's Best Business Class by Qatar Airways; and the World's Best Low-Cost Long Haul Airline by Scoot.

For African airlines, Kenya Airways won Best Cabin Crew, while EgyptAir won the award for the Most Improved Airline.

ADVERTISEMENT

South African Airways also won the cleanest airline award, Ethiopian Air won the award for having the best economy class seats in Africa while Kenya Airways won the award for the best airline staff.

Solomon Ekanem Solomon Ekanem Solomon is a digital content editor and a Business/Tech contributor for Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

7 top-performing airlines in Africa

7 top-performing airlines in Africa

MTN announces construction of West Africa’s largest data centre in Nigeria

MTN announces construction of West Africa’s largest data centre in Nigeria

Naira finishes 1st half of 2024 as worst-performing currency in the world

Naira finishes 1st half of 2024 as worst-performing currency in the world

Florence Chikezie celebrates the 4th cohort of 'Start Your Business in 30 Days' program

Florence Chikezie celebrates the 4th cohort of 'Start Your Business in 30 Days' program

Adult Nigerian needed ₦1,041 to eat healthy diet per day in May - Report

Adult Nigerian needed ₦1,041 to eat healthy diet per day in May - Report

Stakeholders in Nigeria convene, discuss sustainable packaging and impact in Nigeria

Stakeholders in Nigeria convene, discuss sustainable packaging and impact in Nigeria

Financial Times: Sundry markets among Africa's top 50 fastest-growing firms 2024

Financial Times: Sundry markets among Africa's top 50 fastest-growing firms 2024

Be among the first to experience Bvndle's loyalty rewards at The Yard

Be among the first to experience Bvndle's loyalty rewards at The Yard

Unified payments affirms commitment to talent development, welcomes Cohort 2

Unified payments affirms commitment to talent development, welcomes Cohort 2

Pulse Sports

‘AFCON >>> Euros’ — Super Falcons star reacts after watching boring England

‘AFCON >>> Euros’ — Super Falcons star reacts after watching boring England

Transfer News LIVE: Latest DONE Deals, updates in the Premier League, La Liga, Serie A and more

Transfer News LIVE: Latest DONE Deals, updates in the Premier League, La Liga, Serie A and more

African Championships: Ese Brume wins Nigeria's third GOLD as 400m sensations Ogazi and Joseph cop bronze medals

African Championships: Ese Brume wins Nigeria's third GOLD as 400m sensations Ogazi and Joseph cop bronze medals

‘I don't care who you are’ - AFCON winner hits out at Osimhen after social media rant about Finidi

‘I don't care who you are’ - AFCON winner hits out at Osimhen after social media rant about Finidi

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Infinix XClub partners with I-Fitness for an exciting fitness event

Infinix XClub partners with I-Fitness for an exciting fitness event

The Nigerian stock exchange.

Investors lose ₦49bn as stock market continues downward trend

A detailed digital illustration of a VPN (Virtual Private Network) concept

Can VPNs help during an internet outage?

Be among the first to experience Bvndle's loyalty rewards at The Yard

Be among the first to experience Bvndle's loyalty rewards at The Yard