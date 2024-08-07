ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  business  >  domestic

Nigeria makes list of Africa's top 10 investment destinations

Solomon Ekanem

Nigeria’s performance which is below par considering its size and GDP can be traced to several factors like its heavy reliance on oil which makes up about 70% of the country's trade flow.

Africa's top investment destinations [The Sovereign Group]
Africa's top investment destinations [The Sovereign Group]

Africa’s rich natural resources position it as a top investors’ destination as it offers a wide range of investment opportunities.

Recommended articles

The continent is rich in several industries like mining, oil and gas, real estate, technology and infrastructure which are all major contributors to the continent’s economy, with abundant deposits of precious metals and minerals.

Africa also accounts for 30% of the global mineral reserve and two-thirds of the world's uncultivated arable land. In addition, the continent's proven oil reserves constitute 8% of the world's stock and 7% of global natural gas.

The Where to Invest in Africa in 2024 report published by Rand Merchant Bank (RMB), presents the investment potentials of these African countries using four measurable pillars which include;

ADVERTISEMENT
  • Economic performance and potential
  • Market accessibility and innovation
  • Economic stability and investment climate
  • Social and human development.

The top 10 African countries which are most favourable as investment destinations were picked according to their total scores derived from a mean score of GDP, population, urbanisation, growth structure, inflation and more.

Rank Country Overall Score
1 Seychelles 0.72
2 Mauritius 0.69
3 Egypt 0.49
4 South Africa 0.33
5 Morocco 0.3
6 Ghana 0.27
7 Tunisia 0.2
8 Senegal 0.18
9 Nigeria 0.163
10 Algeria 0.158

Nigeria’s performance which is below par considering its size and GDP can be traced to several factors like its heavy reliance on oil which makes up about 70% of the country's trade flow. This places Nigeria in 29th position in the report’s Economic Complexity ranking.

ADVERTISEMENT

Also, the unstable political climate in the country plays a part in placing Nigeria in the 29th position in the report’s Complexity ranking.

According to the report, there are hopes of a viable economic growth when compared with the country’s Ease of Doing Business ranking in 2016 which put the country in 169 out of 190 as compared with the 2020 result where Nigeria scored of 131/190.

Solomon Ekanem Solomon Ekanem Solomon is a digital content editor and a Business/Tech contributor for Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Nigeria makes list of Africa's top 10 investment destinations

Nigeria makes list of Africa's top 10 investment destinations

Global Tech Africa 2024 Conference: A hub of innovation and collaboration

Global Tech Africa 2024 Conference: A hub of innovation and collaboration

Invest in City Pearl & Garden, opposite Lekki Int'l Airport, Epe -AY HOMES

Invest in City Pearl & Garden, opposite Lekki Int'l Airport, Epe -AY HOMES

CBN provides support for proposed merger of 2 Nigerian banks

CBN provides support for proposed merger of 2 Nigerian banks

Top 10 gold-producing countries in Africa

Top 10 gold-producing countries in Africa

Start an easy side hustle with Bold's referral program & earn up to ₦100k!

Start an easy side hustle with Bold's referral program & earn up to ₦100k!

Job3s won 'Top 10 national sustainable brands' award

Job3s won 'Top 10 national sustainable brands' award

Naira gains 0.61% to ₦1,607.15 per Dollar amid decline in daily turnover

Naira gains 0.61% to ₦1,607.15 per Dollar amid decline in daily turnover

10 richest central banks in the world

10 richest central banks in the world

Pulse Sports

'I never enjoyed running the 400m' - South African speedster reveals eight years after setting World and Olympic Record

'I never enjoyed running the 400m' - South African speedster reveals eight years after setting World and Olympic Record

Paris 2024: Nigeria's Tobi Amusan begins Olympic medal hunt

Paris 2024: Nigeria's Tobi Amusan begins Olympic medal hunt

‘I'm going to cross the line before anybody else’ - Ofili boasts after qualifying for 200m semifinal

‘I'm going to cross the line before anybody else’ - Ofili boasts after qualifying for 200m semifinal

'I'll remember that in Paris' - Noah Lyles delivers on his promise to Oblique Seville with astonishing Olympic 100m gold

'I'll remember that in Paris' - Noah Lyles delivers on his promise to Oblique Seville with astonishing Olympic 100m gold

D'Tigress to face USA: Nigeria gets monster Paris 2024 Olympic quarter-final match-up

D'Tigress to face USA: Nigeria gets monster Paris 2024 Olympic quarter-final match-up

Paris 2024: Sha'Carri Richardson handed a huge boost as Shericka Jackson vacates 100m spot

Paris 2024: Sha'Carri Richardson handed a huge boost as Shericka Jackson vacates 100m spot

Join the protest now - Angry Nigerians blast Super Falcons after a disappointing display at the Olympics

Join the protest now - Angry Nigerians blast Super Falcons after a disappointing display at the Olympics

Riccardo Calafiori: Super Eagles icon Kanu Nwankwo amongst 5 greatest Arsenal's Serie A signings

Riccardo Calafiori: Super Eagles icon Kanu Nwankwo amongst 5 greatest Arsenal's Serie A signings

Victor Osimhen vs Wizkid: Who is the Richer Celebrity?

Victor Osimhen vs Wizkid: Who is the Richer Celebrity?

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Everything You Wanted To Know About Bitcoin's Lightning Network

Here are 12 countries that have accepted cryptocurrency

Flutterwave gains ground in Ghana with enhanced payment service provider license

Flutterwave gains ground in Ghana with enhanced payment service provider license

More than one year into his presidency, Tinubu's efforts to fight food inflation have so far failed to bear fruit [Presidency]

How food prices exploded in 1 year under Tinubu — tomato price rose from ₦547 to ₦2,302

From Audio to Text: How AI is redefining video editing

From Audio to Text: How AI is redefining video editing