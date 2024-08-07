Nigeria makes list of Africa's top 10 investment destinations

The continent is rich in several industries like mining, oil and gas, real estate, technology and infrastructure which are all major contributors to the continent’s economy, with abundant deposits of precious metals and minerals.

Africa also accounts for 30% of the global mineral reserve and two-thirds of the world's uncultivated arable land. In addition, the continent's proven oil reserves constitute 8% of the world's stock and 7% of global natural gas.

The Where to Invest in Africa in 2024 report published by Rand Merchant Bank (RMB), presents the investment potentials of these African countries using four measurable pillars which include;

Economic performance and potential

Market accessibility and innovation

Economic stability and investment climate

Social and human development.

Africa's top 10 investment destinations

The top 10 African countries which are most favourable as investment destinations were picked according to their total scores derived from a mean score of GDP, population, urbanisation, growth structure, inflation and more.

Rank Country Overall Score 1 Seychelles 0.72 2 Mauritius 0.69 3 Egypt 0.49 4 South Africa 0.33 5 Morocco 0.3 6 Ghana 0.27 7 Tunisia 0.2 8 Senegal 0.18 9 Nigeria 0.163 10 Algeria 0.158

Nigeria’s performance which is below par considering its size and GDP can be traced to several factors like its heavy reliance on oil which makes up about 70% of the country's trade flow. This places Nigeria in 29th position in the report’s Economic Complexity ranking.

Also, the unstable political climate in the country plays a part in placing Nigeria in the 29th position in the report’s Complexity ranking.