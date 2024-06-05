ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  business  >  domestic

Nigeria, 12 other African countries listed in 2024 top 100 Global Startup Index

Solomon Ekanem

2024 has been a very challenging year for startups around the world with the deteriorating funding landscape.

African countries listed in 2024 top 100 Global Startup Index [BI]
African countries listed in 2024 top 100 Global Startup Index [BI]

The StartupBlink’s 2024 Startup Index has ranked Nigeria, along with 12 other African countries in the top 100 Global Startup Index, placing the countries among the top 100 nations with vibrant startup ecosystems.

Recommended articles

According to the CEO, StartupBlink, Eli David Rokah, 2024 has been a very challenging year for startups around the world with the deteriorating funding landscape.

The report has been consistently updated since 2017. It aims at helping founders and other stakeholders evaluate potential ecosystems, considering both immediate benefits and long-term stability, to ensure their projects can survive and thrive in evolving conditions.

The publication, which includes the ranking of the top 1000 cities, also indicated that more Nigerian cities have made their marks in startup activities, a development which helped Nigeria retain its 64th position in the top 100 countries ranking.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the global startup research, 13 African countries were listed in the top 100 countries and include:

South Africa ranked 52nd globally and first in the continent with four cities represented in the top 1000 global cities startup index.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mauritius ranks second in Africa and 59th globally. The country has just one city represented in the top 1000 cities.

Kenya ranks third in Africa and 63rd globally. It has three cities represented in the global 1000 cities ranking.

Nigeria ranks 4th in Africa and 64th position globally. Nigeria currently has six cities listed in the global top 1,000 with Lagos solidifying its position among the global top 100 cities by maintaining the top spot in West Africa.

ADVERTISEMENT
African countries listed in 2024 top 100 Global Startup Index [African Report]
African countries listed in 2024 top 100 Global Startup Index [African Report] Pulse Nigeria

Egypt climbed from the 81st position to the 66th position globally and currently maintains its 5th position in Africa. The country has two cities in the top 1,000.

The country has maintained its position at 78th globally and is ranked at 6th position in Africa. It also has two cities listed in the top 1000 cities.

ADVERTISEMENT

Senegal is ranked 86th place globally and 7th in Africa. It has just one city represented in the global 1000 cities ranking.

Namibia is ranked in 87th place globally and 8th position in Africa. It has just one country represented in the global 1000 cities ranking.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ghana is currently placed in 88th position globally and 9th in Africa. It has just one city represented in the global 1000 cities ranking.

Tunisia moved up in ranking to 90th place. In Africa, Tunisia now holds the 10th position and has two cities represented in the global 1000 cities ranking.

Morocco moved one place up to rank 92nd globally. It has remained stable at 11th in Africa with four cities represented in the global 1000 cities ranking.

ADVERTISEMENT

Uganda ranks 95th globally and 12th in Africa. The country experienced growth after setbacks in 2022 which made it exit the Index. It has one city represented in the global 1000 cities ranking.

Rwanda ranks in the 98th position globally and 13th in Africa. It has just one city represented in the global 1000 cities ranking.

Solomon Ekanem Solomon Ekanem Solomon is a digital content editor and a Business/Tech contributor for Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Loughborough University VC visits Nigeria to foster strategic partnerships

Loughborough University VC visits Nigeria to foster strategic partnerships

Nigeria, 12 other African countries listed in 2024 top 100 Global Startup Index

Nigeria, 12 other African countries listed in 2024 top 100 Global Startup Index

Top 10 African cities with the most expensive real estate

Top 10 African cities with the most expensive real estate

Top 5 thriving sectors and industries to invest in Africa as the population rate rises

Top 5 thriving sectors and industries to invest in Africa as the population rate rises

How customers can reclaim their money when CBN revokes bank's licence

How customers can reclaim their money when CBN revokes bank's licence

Octa joins forces with KIR to carry out charity project in celebration of Ramadan

Octa joins forces with KIR to carry out charity project in celebration of Ramadan

The power of peers: 6 reasons to join a Forex trading community today

The power of peers: 6 reasons to join a Forex trading community today

Best Crypto & Bitcoin (BTC) poker sites 2024

Best Crypto & Bitcoin (BTC) poker sites 2024

Best Non UK Casinos - Non UK slots sites guide

Best Non UK Casinos - Non UK slots sites guide

Pulse Sports

Who will be the next NCAA Champion from Nigeria? Meet the contenders and former winners since 2010

Who will be the next NCAA Champion from Nigeria? Meet the contenders and former winners since 2010

Nigeria vs South Africa: Time and Where to watch Super Eagles World Cup qualifying match against Bafana Bafana

Jose Mourinho given rockstar treatment in Turkey after changing his skin to Fenerbahce shirt

Jose Mourinho given rockstar treatment in Turkey after changing his skin to Fenerbahce shirt

Nigeria vs South Africa: Finidi George era begins with first training as Super Eagles feel the intensity

Nigeria vs South Africa: Finidi George era begins with first training as Super Eagles feel the intensity

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Top 10 countries in Africa with the best logistics performance

Top 10 countries in Africa with the best logistics performance

Top 10 African cities with the most expensive real estate

Top 10 African cities with the most expensive real estate

An aerial view of Nairobi City

Top 5 thriving sectors and industries to invest in Africa as the population rate rises

Stablecoins in Banking [Cheesecake Labs]

The Impact of Stablecoins on Traditional Banking: Disruption or integration?