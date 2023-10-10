A Night of Glamour and Innovation: Furex App launch takes center stage

This extravagant event not only marked a milestone in the world of digital finance but also blended technology, lifestyle, and entertainment in a way that captivated everyone present.

The event was graced by influential personalities, crypto enthusiasts, and prominent members of the Furex team. Guests were treated to a night of glamour and innovation, where the future of finance met the world of entertainment.

Founder and CEO of Furex, Fure Eviosekwofa, set the tone for the evening with his inspiring words, "The Furex App represents the culmination of our vision for a more accessible and efficient crypto and digital assets trading experience. It's a step towards financial freedom for all.”

Faith Ajulo, Head of Customer Service at Furex, said, "We are committed to providing swift and responsive support, making crypto and digital asset trading as seamless as possible. Our customers are at the heart of everything we do, and their satisfaction remains our top priority.”

Damilola Olatoye, Product Manager at Furex, shared insights into the app's features, stating, "The Furex App is designed to simplify crypto trading. It eliminates the need for users to wait for suitable buyers and sellers and automates the trading process, making it accessible to users of all levels."

She continued, "We didn't just change our name to sound cool. It was done with careful planning and intentionality, to bring you into a new era of trading in the best way possible."

Alfred Jarikre, Head of Marketing at Furex, added, "This event is not just about launching an app; it's about launching a movement. Furex is committed to building a diverse and dynamic crypto community, and our brand ambassadors are a testament to that commitment."

The event provided attendees with a first look at the app's user-friendly interface and innovative features. One of the highlights of the evening was the grand unveiling of Furex's four influential brand ambassadors: Ola of Lagos, Isokoboy, Classy Jesters, and Anthon Umeh. These ambassadors will play a vital role in promoting financial empowerment through the Furex platform.

As the event came to a close, attendees left with a sense of excitement and anticipation for the future of finance. The Furex App is now available for download on Google PlayStore and AppStore, and users can sign up to access exclusive welcome packages.

For more information about Furex and to join the financial revolution, please visit myfurex. co.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Alfred Jarikre

Head of Marketing

Email: marketing@myfurex.co

Phone: 09067688122

About Furex Technologies

Furex Technologies is a leading force in the cryptocurrency industry, dedicated to simplifying and enhancing the crypto trading experience. With a strong commitment to innovation, Furex aims to empower individuals and businesses in the digital era.

