ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  business  >  domestic

A Night of Glamour and Innovation: Furex App launch takes center stage

Pulse Mix

#FeaturebyFurex

The Furex App represents the culmination of our vision for a more accessible and efficient crypto and digital assets trading experience.
The Furex App represents the culmination of our vision for a more accessible and efficient crypto and digital assets trading experience.

Recommended articles

This extravagant event not only marked a milestone in the world of digital finance but also blended technology, lifestyle, and entertainment in a way that captivated everyone present.

The event was graced by influential personalities, crypto enthusiasts, and prominent members of the Furex team. Guests were treated to a night of glamour and innovation, where the future of finance met the world of entertainment.

This extravagant event not only marked a milestone in the world of digital finance but also blended technology, lifestyle, and entertainment in a way that captivated everyone present.
This extravagant event not only marked a milestone in the world of digital finance but also blended technology, lifestyle, and entertainment in a way that captivated everyone present. Pulse Nigeria
ADVERTISEMENT
Guests were treated to a night of glamour and innovation, where the future of finance met the world of entertainment.
Guests were treated to a night of glamour and innovation, where the future of finance met the world of entertainment. Pulse Nigeria

Founder and CEO of Furex, Fure Eviosekwofa, set the tone for the evening with his inspiring words, "The Furex App represents the culmination of our vision for a more accessible and efficient crypto and digital assets trading experience. It's a step towards financial freedom for all.”

Faith Ajulo, Head of Customer Service at Furex, said, "We are committed to providing swift and responsive support, making crypto and digital asset trading as seamless as possible. Our customers are at the heart of everything we do, and their satisfaction remains our top priority.”

The event was graced by influential personalities, crypto enthusiasts, and prominent members of the Furex team.
The event was graced by influential personalities, crypto enthusiasts, and prominent members of the Furex team. Pulse Nigeria
This extravagant event not only marked a milestone in the world of digital finance but also blended technology, lifestyle, and entertainment in a way that captivated everyone present.
This extravagant event not only marked a milestone in the world of digital finance but also blended technology, lifestyle, and entertainment in a way that captivated everyone present. Pulse Nigeria
ADVERTISEMENT

Damilola Olatoye, Product Manager at Furex, shared insights into the app's features, stating, "The Furex App is designed to simplify crypto trading. It eliminates the need for users to wait for suitable buyers and sellers and automates the trading process, making it accessible to users of all levels."

She continued, "We didn't just change our name to sound cool. It was done with careful planning and intentionality, to bring you into a new era of trading in the best way possible."

Guests were treated to a night of glamour and innovation, where the future of finance met the world of entertainment.
Guests were treated to a night of glamour and innovation, where the future of finance met the world of entertainment. Pulse Nigeria
The event was graced by influential personalities, crypto enthusiasts, and prominent members of the Furex team.
The event was graced by influential personalities, crypto enthusiasts, and prominent members of the Furex team. Pulse Nigeria

Alfred Jarikre, Head of Marketing at Furex, added, "This event is not just about launching an app; it's about launching a movement. Furex is committed to building a diverse and dynamic crypto community, and our brand ambassadors are a testament to that commitment."

ADVERTISEMENT

The event provided attendees with a first look at the app's user-friendly interface and innovative features. One of the highlights of the evening was the grand unveiling of Furex's four influential brand ambassadors: Ola of Lagos, Isokoboy, Classy Jesters, and Anthon Umeh. These ambassadors will play a vital role in promoting financial empowerment through the Furex platform.

Guests were treated to a night of glamour and innovation, where the future of finance met the world of entertainment.
Guests were treated to a night of glamour and innovation, where the future of finance met the world of entertainment. Pulse Nigeria
This extravagant event not only marked a milestone in the world of digital finance but also blended technology, lifestyle, and entertainment in a way that captivated everyone present.
This extravagant event not only marked a milestone in the world of digital finance but also blended technology, lifestyle, and entertainment in a way that captivated everyone present. Pulse Nigeria

As the event came to a close, attendees left with a sense of excitement and anticipation for the future of finance. The Furex App is now available for download on Google PlayStore and AppStore, and users can sign up to access exclusive welcome packages.

Guests were treated to a night of glamour and innovation, where the future of finance met the world of entertainment.
Guests were treated to a night of glamour and innovation, where the future of finance met the world of entertainment. Pulse Nigeria
ADVERTISEMENT
The event was graced by influential personalities, crypto enthusiasts, and prominent members of the Furex team.
The event was graced by influential personalities, crypto enthusiasts, and prominent members of the Furex team. Pulse Nigeria
As the event came to a close, attendees left with a sense of excitement and anticipation for the future of finance.
As the event came to a close, attendees left with a sense of excitement and anticipation for the future of finance. Pulse Nigeria

For more information about Furex and to join the financial revolution, please visit myfurex. co.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Alfred Jarikre

ADVERTISEMENT

Head of Marketing

Email: marketing@myfurex.co

Phone: 09067688122

Furex Technologies is a leading force in the cryptocurrency industry, dedicated to simplifying and enhancing the crypto trading experience. With a strong commitment to innovation, Furex aims to empower individuals and businesses in the digital era.

ADVERTISEMENT

---

#FeaturebyFurex

Pulse Mix Pulse Mix

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

A Night of Glamour and Innovation: Furex App launch takes center stage

A Night of Glamour and Innovation: Furex App launch takes center stage

Global economic growth continues to slow at 3% in 2023 - IMF

Global economic growth continues to slow at 3% in 2023 - IMF

Nigeria Gives in Texas host wine tasting event to end child poverty, Nigeria

Nigeria Gives in Texas host wine tasting event to end child poverty, Nigeria

Nigeria's NNPCL now sole petrol importer as oil marketers battle FX constraints

Nigeria's NNPCL now sole petrol importer as oil marketers battle FX constraints

Nairagram launches Int'l Payment Service: Enhancing financial connectivity

Nairagram launches Int'l Payment Service: Enhancing financial connectivity

West Africa records growth despite coups and underperformance of its largest economies

West Africa records growth despite coups and underperformance of its largest economies

Elon Musk's Starlink cuts hardware prices by 21% for customers in Nigeria

Elon Musk's Starlink cuts hardware prices by 21% for customers in Nigeria

FIL introduces ZenPods: Wireless bluetooth earbuds with elegance, innovation

FIL introduces ZenPods: Wireless bluetooth earbuds with elegance, innovation

UNICCON Group set to launch Omeife AI and digital literacy mobile apps

UNICCON Group set to launch Omeife AI and digital literacy mobile apps

Pulse Sports

Sha'Carri Richardson: World's fastest woman set to be honoured with a track in her name

Sha'Carri Richardson: World's fastest woman set to be honoured with a track in her name

Super Eagles star ready to donate blood as he asks fans to pray for Israel in battle against Pakistan

Super Eagles star ready to donate blood as he asks fans to pray for Israel in battle against Pakistan

Arsenal vs Man City: 3 mistakes Pep Guardiola made in the defeat to the Gunners

Arsenal vs Man City: 3 mistakes Pep Guardiola made in the defeat to the Gunners

Super Falcons vs Ethiopia: Babajide, Payne sisters, and 19 others called for Olympic qualifiers

Super Falcons vs Ethiopia: Babajide, Payne sisters, and 19 others called for Olympic qualifiers

Sadiq, Ebuehi in for Aina and Awoniyi: Super Eagles replacements for Saudi Arabia and Mozambique games

Sadiq, Ebuehi in for Aina and Awoniyi: Super Eagles replacements for Saudi Arabia and Mozambique games

Burnley 1-4 Chelsea: 3 things that have happened since the Blues last scored 4 goals in a Premier League match

Burnley 1-4 Chelsea: 3 things that have happened since the Blues last scored 4 goals in a Premier League match

Victor Osimhen: I can never surpass Maradona in Napoli — Super Eagles striker calls late Argentine the GOAT

Victor Osimhen: I can never surpass Maradona in Napoli — Super Eagles striker calls late Argentine the GOAT

Chelsea legend Drogba reveals Super Eagles star is his favourite player

Chelsea legend Drogba reveals Super Eagles star is his favourite player

Victor Osimhen: I don't like when women 'toast' me — Napoli striker discusses his preference in women

Victor Osimhen: I don't like when women 'toast' me — Napoli striker discusses his preference in women

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Mark Zuckerberg in Nigeria

A year later, Nigeria insists on pressing ahead with its N30 billion grievance against Facebook

Elon-Musk-Starlink

Elon Musk's Starlink cuts hardware prices by 21% for customers in Nigeria

Key factor that sets Oraimo apart is its tenacity in developing exclusive technologies that enhance the user experience.

Oraimo: Top 100 most admired smart accessory brand in Africa

Google announces 11 African startups for AI First Accelerator programme (Credit: blog.google)

Google announces 11 African startups for AI First Accelerator programme