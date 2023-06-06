The sports category has moved to a new website.
Check it out here!
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  business  >  domestic

11 banks earn ₦304 billion from e-business transactions

Solomon Ekanem

Some quoted Nigerian banks have made a combined income of ₦304.374 billion from electronic-business transactions in 2022.

11 banks earn ₦304 billion from e-business transactions
11 banks earn ₦304 billion from e-business transactions

Recommended articles

E-business covers all transactions that are made via card products, mobile applications, USSD channels, automated teller machines (ATMs), agency banking, internet banking, and point of sale (POS) payments.

According to the analysis, UBA, Access Bank and First Bank topped the list of e-business' highest earners in 2022.

The first bank on the list is Guaranty Trust CO. The bank reported an income of ₦23.201 billion in 2022. This amount indicated a 10.04% increase when compared to ₦21.083 billion generated in 2021.

ADVERTISEMENT

GTCO e-business income in 2022 accounted for 7.55% of the total e-business income generated by the 11 banks.

Next on the list is Zenith Bank Plc. The bank's e-business income in 2022 was posted as ₦45.739 billion. The amount indicated an increase of 30.07% when compared to ₦37.470 billion recorded in 2021.

Zenith Bank’s e-business posting for 2021 accounted for 14.88% of the total e-business income of the bank.

First Bank came next as the company posted an e-business revenue of ₦55.099 billion in 2022 making it one of the top earners. The bank’s income during the period declined by 2.26% from ₦56.375 billion recorded in 2021.

First Bank's e-business income, however, still accounted for 17.92% of the total e-business revenue captured for the banks.

ADVERTISEMENT

Access Holdings Plc, one of the top earners came next with an income of ₦59.653 billion from e-business transactions in 2022. This amount accounted for 19.40% of the total amount generated by the eleven banks under review.

When compared with its income in 2021 (₦66.280 billion), Access Bank’s e-business income dropped by 9.99% year-on-year.

UBA’s e-business income for 2022 recorded ₦78.946 billion making it the highest earner for the year. This amount indicated an increase of 22.21% when compared to ₦64.595 billion recorded in 2021.

UBA’s e-business revenue accounted for 25.68 % of the total e-business income realized by the eleven banks. The e-business income recorded by other banks on the list includes:

  • FCMB – ₦13.997 billion
  • Union Bank – ₦7.971 billion
  • Sterling Bank – ₦7.157 billion
  • Wema Bank – ₦6.135 billion
  • Unity Bank- ₦3.963
  • Stanbic IBTC – ₦2.513 billion
Solomon Ekanem Solomon Ekanem Solomon is a digital content editor and a Business/Tech contributor for Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

11 banks earn ₦304 billion from e-business transactions

11 banks earn ₦304 billion from e-business transactions

A new survey reveals potential impediments to Kenya’s private sector growth

A new survey reveals potential impediments to Kenya’s private sector growth

Buy these latest devices to win exciting prizes in TECNO mid-year sales promo

Buy these latest devices to win exciting prizes in TECNO mid-year sales promo

Experience uninterrupted power - discover the Infinix NOTE 30 and its revolutionary fast charging technology

Experience uninterrupted power - discover the Infinix NOTE 30 and its revolutionary fast charging technology

Africa has all it takes to eradicate hunger

Africa has all it takes to eradicate hunger

Cadbury Candies thrills Ibadan consumers with 'like a child again'

Cadbury Candies thrills Ibadan consumers with 'like a child again'

Mara partners NITDA to train 500,000 government employees on blockchain

Mara partners NITDA to train 500,000 government employees on blockchain

InterswitchSPAK 5.0: Celebrating another milestone in supporting STEM education

InterswitchSPAK 5.0: Celebrating another milestone in supporting STEM education

Experience beauty of leather craftsmanship at Lagos Leather Fair this June

Experience beauty of leather craftsmanship at Lagos Leather Fair this June

Pulse Sports

Ese Brume soars to her best mark this season at ORLEN's Cup

Romelu Lukaku gives advice on how to stop racism in football

Victor Osimhen’s unprecedented Capocannoniere

Chukwueze beats two Morocco stars and Ghanaian striker to LaLiga award

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

President Bola Tinubu on his first day at his Aso Villa office [Presidency]

Naira marginally rises against dollar in 24 hours of Tinubu's presidency

Price of imported 'Tokunbo' cars increase by 100% as Customs hike import duties (Credit: Courtesy)

Price of imported 'Tokunbo' cars increase by 100% as Customs hike import duties

Gombe State Governor, Yahaya Inuwa during the inauguration ceremony for his second term in office. [Musa Bajoga]

Innoson produces parade vehicle for Gombe Gov's inauguration within 24 hours

President Bola Tinubu at his inauguration ceremony [NPF]

Stock market hits ₦‎1.51 trillion gain in response to Tinubu's inauguration