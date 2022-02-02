RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  business

Chi‌ ‌Farms‌ ‌expands‌ ‌partnership‌ ‌with‌ ‌Hendrix‌ ‌Genetics‌

Chi Farms Ltd., a leading agribusiness company in Nigeria and a member of TGI Group, recently announced its partnership expansion with Hendrix Genetics, which will increase the production of layer day-old chicks in Nigeria.

Dr Tunji Olaitan, Managing Director - Chi Farms, commented on the expansion. He said, “Our strategic expansion program will respond to demand forecasts in the short, mid and long term by providing both breeder chicks and commercial layer chicks in response to market demands.

"We are also committed to developing our pen houses and hatchery capacities. Upgrades on the existing infrastructure in line with continuous technical improvements are being carried out for world-class poultry management”.

Peter Arts, Area Manager Africa – Hendrix Genetics, commented, “We are excited to expand the scope of our partnership with Chi Farms to continue to improve breed quality, increase production volume to meet market demands, and provide technical training through our breeding programs.”

Chi Farms and Hendrix Genetics have also stated that they will jointly invest in a special poultry training centre for local farmers in Nigeria. Martin Middernacht, Executive Director - Chi Farms, commented on the commitments towards capacity building.

“The special poultry training centre is currently under construction. It will consist of demonstration pen houses, equipment and classrooms to provide technical training for the customers and partners of Chi Farms and other interested parties”, he said.

Chi Farms has been the exclusive breeding partner for Hendrix Genetics’ ISA Brown Layer Chicks for the past 16 years. The ISA Brown Layers are considered the most suitable layer breed for the climatic conditions in Nigeria, hence their success so far. Chi Farms breeds ISA Brown breeder chicks at its Grandparent Stock (GPS) farm and breeds commercial layer chicks at its Parent Stock (PS) farm.

Chi Farms’ continuous investment in expansion programmes and partnerships aims to exceed quality expectations with premium quality products, improve business processes, and increase capabilities to meet market demands.

About Chi Farms Ltd.:

Chi Farms Limited is a leading agribusiness company in Nigeria and a member of the Tropical General Investments (TGI) Group, a global conglomerate with a majority of its investments based in emerging markets.

CHI Farms has been in business for close to three decades and has grown steadily, offering products and services in the Nigerian Agricultural sector, while employing innovative approaches and technologies.

Over the years, CHI Farms has strengthened and diversified its product ranges and services in poultry, aquaculture, fish feed, cattle breeding and fattening, meat and meat processing. It also offers a range of other services including technical support services, laboratory services and training institutes for capacity building and manpower development.

#FeaturebyChi‌ Farms‌ ‌

