Toothpicks, tomatoes, private planes and all other items on CBN's FX Restriction List

Samson Toromade

The restriction is expected to help conserve foreign exchange and encourage local production.

Maize and 42 other items are currently on the ban list of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) [CapitalFM]

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) announced on Friday, April 16, 2021 that it plans to soon ban importers of sugar and wheat from accessing the nation's official foreign exchange markets.

The apex bank first announced such a restriction on a number of items in June 2015, noting that it would help conserve foreign exchange and encourage local production.

The importation of the items is not officially banned, but importers have to resort to other means, such as the black market, to source foreign exchange for the purchase.

This means the prices of the items in retail markets are costlier than usual, putting a strain on the pockets of consumers.

Even though 41 items were originally listed in 2015, other items have been tacked onto the list over the years.

The affected items are listed below:

  1. Rice
  2. Cement
  3. Margarine
  4. Palm kernel/palm oil products/vegetable oils
  5. Meat and processed meat products
  6. Vegetables and processed vegetable products
  7. Poultry - chicken, eggs, Turkey
  8. Private airplanes/jets
  9. Indian incense
  10. Tinned fish in sauce (Geisha)/Sardines
  11. Cold rolled steel sheets
  12. Galvanised steel sheets
  13. Roofing sheets
  14. Wheelbarrows
  15. Head pans
  16. Metal boxes and containers
  17. Enamelware
  18. Steel drums
  19. Steel pipes
  20. Wire rods (deformed and not deformed)
  21. Iron rods and reinforcing bars
  22. Wire mesh
  23. Steel nails
  24. Security and razor wire
  25. Wood particle boards and panels
  26. Wood fiber boards and panels
  27. Plywood boards and panels
  28. Wooden doors
  29. Furniture
  30. Toothpicks
  31. Glass and glassware
  32. Kitchen utensils
  33. Tableware
  34. Tiles - vitrified and ceramic
  35. Textiles
  36. Woven fabrics
  37. Clothes
  38. Plastic and rubber products, celophane wrappers
  39. Soap and cosmetics
  40. Tomatoes/tomato pastes
  41. Euro bond/foreign currency bond/share purchases
  42. Fertiliser
  43. Maize/corn

