Toothpicks, tomatoes, private planes and all other items on CBN's FX Restriction List

The apex bank first announced such a restriction on a number of items in June 2015, noting that it would help conserve foreign exchange and encourage local production.

The importation of the items is not officially banned, but importers have to resort to other means, such as the black market, to source foreign exchange for the purchase.

This means the prices of the items in retail markets are costlier than usual, putting a strain on the pockets of consumers.

Even though 41 items were originally listed in 2015, other items have been tacked onto the list over the years.

The affected items are listed below: