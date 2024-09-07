ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  business

CBN approves $20,000 for eligible BDCs at ₦1,580 per dollar

News Agency Of Nigeria

Eligible BDCs interested in this transaction are directed to make the naira payment to the CBN deposit account numbers with them.

CBN Governor, Olayemi (Yemi) Cardoso [ChannelsTV]
CBN Governor, Olayemi (Yemi) Cardoso [ChannelsTV]

Recommended articles

This is according to a statement issued by Dr Williams kanaya, the Acting Director,

Trade and Exchange Department of the apex bank.

This is to inform the BDC operators and the general public that we are providing more liquidity into the market.

ADVERTISEMENT

“To this end, the CBN has approved the sale of 20,000 dollars to each eligible BDC operator at the rate of ₦1,580/dollar. This is to meet the demand for invisible transactions.

“All BDCs are allowed to sell to eligible end-users at a margin not more than one per cent above the purchase rate from CBN.

“Eligible BDCs interested in this transaction are directed to make the Naira payment to the CBN deposit account numbers with them,” he said.

He said that payment confirmation and all necessary documentation for disbursement are to be submitted at the appropriate CBN branches in Abuja, Awka, Kano and Lagos for collection of the 20,000.00 dollars.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

CBN approves $20,000 for eligible BDCs at ₦1,580 per dollar

CBN approves $20,000 for eligible BDCs at ₦1,580 per dollar

Flutterwave strengthens executive bench with new CFO, Mitesh Popat

Flutterwave strengthens executive bench with new CFO, Mitesh Popat

8 African countries that have Chinese-funded projects on their banknotes

8 African countries that have Chinese-funded projects on their banknotes

Swarovski Foundation offers 22,000 euros grant to next generation leaders

Swarovski Foundation offers 22,000 euros grant to next generation leaders

10 African countries with the largest rural population

10 African countries with the largest rural population

Discovering hidden opportunities in forex trading for top profits

Discovering hidden opportunities in forex trading for top profits

We approved crypto exchanges to give Nigerian youths opportunity - SEC

We approved crypto exchanges to give Nigerian youths opportunity - SEC

Ridima: Best app to sell Bitcoin in Nigeria

Ridima: Best app to sell Bitcoin in Nigeria

10 countries with the largest slum population in the world

10 countries with the largest slum population in the world

Pulse Sports

'From Henry to Muller'- Top 10 Goal-Scoring Legends in Football History [Ranked]

'From Henry to Muller'- Top 10 Goal-Scoring Legends in Football History [Ranked]

Nigerian defender declared missing in Nigeria

Nigerian defender declared missing in Nigeria

Victor Osimhen Salary: How the Super Eagles striker went from earning ₦390 million to ₦22 billion per year

Victor Osimhen Salary: How the Super Eagles striker went from earning ₦390 million to ₦22 billion per year

Report: Galatasaray agree to pay Osimhen ₦17 billion after Chelsea refuse to pay the same amount

Report: Galatasaray agree to pay Osimhen ₦17 billion after Chelsea refuse to pay the same amount

I did not beg for the job — Eguaveon reveals why he accepted Super Eagles coaching role

I did not beg for the job — Eguaveon reveals why he accepted Super Eagles coaching role

'From Henry to Muller'- Top 10 Goal-Scoring Legends in Football History [Ranked]

'From Henry to Muller'- Top 10 Goal-Scoring Legends in Football History [Ranked]

This is my last season at Liverpool — Salah makes shocking declaration after helping Reds destroy Man United

This is my last season at Liverpool — Salah makes shocking declaration after helping Reds destroy Man United

Victor Osimhen: Asisat Oshoala lambasts Chelsea’s salary offer after failed transfer

Victor Osimhen: Asisat Oshoala lambasts Chelsea’s salary offer after failed transfer

Falconets 1-0 Korea: Flourish Sabastine gives Nigeria winning start to FIFA U20 Women’s World Cup

Falconets 1-0 Korea: Flourish Sabastine gives Nigeria winning start to FIFA U20 Women’s World Cup

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

List of African countries where Starlink is operational in 2024

List of African countries where Starlink is operational in 2024

Nigeria’s GDP improves by 3.52% in Q4 2022 - NBS.

Top 10 strongest activities in Nigeria’s GDP growth in Q2 2024

Bridgewater CEO Nir Bar Dea, Global Citizen CEO Hugh Evans and World Bank President Ajay Banga pictured with Heads of State from across Africa in April 2024

Bridgewater, Global Citizen, Harith unveil research on Sub-Saharan Africa’s growth

Eastside Ventures backs Mamae Foods with $100k to boost African FMCG expansion

Eastside Ventures backs Mamae Foods with $100k to boost African FMCG expansion