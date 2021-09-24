BoICT 2021: Spectranet wins Best 4G Internet Service Provider, commits to further raising the customer service bar

Speaking during the presentation of the award Chikeme Onwuegbuchi, Editor of Communications Week, the organizers of the awards said “Spectranet has consistently displayed high integrity in customer service delight. It is the trust imposed by the customers on the Brand Spectranet that resulted in the award”.

” We are only acting out the good result of the public by presenting the award of recognition to Spectranet for the excellent service”.

Mr Ajay Awasthi, Chief Executive Officer, was delighted at the recognition based on superior customer service across multiplicity of technologies offering high speed internet services - 4G LTE, Home Fibre and Fibre On Air and assured of further raising the bar in customer service delivery.

Speaking on the award, Ajay Awasthi, said this recognition is a testament to Spectranet’s belief in delivering more value to its customers through its affordable data pricing, industry leading network uptime and while ensuring excellence in customer service delivery. “Spectranet has made huge investment in infrastructure, ensuring the network availability when needed”, he added.

As a brand that listens to customers, Ajay emphasized the fact that when he took over as the Chief Executive Officer of the company a few years ago, he observed that most Nigerians have at least two phone numbers.

He figured out that network instability and lack of 24X7 network availability are the key reasons for having another connection as a backup. Taking that as a cue, Spectranet went on to put in significant investments and efforts to ensure industry leading network availability.

Pulse Nigeria

“Today we stand proud that Spectranet customers experience the very best the industry has to offer”. This award just reconfirms the excellent on-the-ground customer experience offered by Spectranet and motivates us to Do More.” he added.

To encourage customers to Do More in the new normal, we have also introduced a new series of data plans called KULELE Plans offering peace of mind by enabling our customers to browse peacefully without having to worry about the cost.

Spectranet now offers the widest Data range plans through Do More, KULELE and KULELE+ plans, suiting the requirements of various segments of Data users from low to heavy users.

About Spectranet 4G LTE

Spectranet Limited was the first Internet Service Provider (ISP) to launch 4G LTE internet service in Nigeria. The brand is known for providing affordable, faster and more reliable internet broadband to Nigerian homes and offices.

Its internet service is currently available across Lagos, Abuja, Ibadan and Port Harcourt. Its state-of-the-art network ensures high-speed internet connectivity for the customers.

Spectranet 4G LTE is a recipient of multiple awards for Best Internet Service and 4G LTE Provider in Nigeria in 2016, 2017,2018, 2019,2020 (Five consecutive years)

Please visit www.spectranet.com.ng

---