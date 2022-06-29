BetKing and DStv partner to offer free DStv packages to new agents

Speaking on the essence of the partnership, Adim Isiakpona, the Chief Operating Officer of KingMakers Nigeria said, “We are delighted about this partnership with DStv as we are determined to continue creating additional value for our Kings (customers) and our network of Kingmakers (agents). For us as Betking, this partnership and initiative are one of many to come, as we seek to improve customers' experiences and empower our network of dedicated and loyal agents.”

Adim also added that the initiative is in line with the company’s ongoing efforts and commitment to grow and empower the agent network and businesses. Like the 100 BK Shop giveaway which is aimed at incentivizing 100 long-standing cashiers and agents with fully furnished shops to help them upscale their businesses. “While the ‘100 BK Shop initiative is focused on long serving and loyal agents, the DStv program aims to support new agents in reducing setup cost as they join the network. We are always working and open to engaging in like-minded partnerships that provide value for all stakeholders.” Adim added

On their part, the Head of DStv Business, Abayomi Famakinwa said, “We are excited about the partnership with BetKing as it aligns with our job creation initiative, where we employ and empower agents across the value chain. This also directly benefits our customers because it increases access to products and services from both organisations, with the convenience of both in one location.”

BetKing’s partnership with DStv strengthens the ‘BetKing Cares’ mantra which is to positively impact the communities they operate within, and beyond.

About BetKing

BetKing is a sports betting and entertainment company offering online services in Nigeria, Kenya and Ethiopia, and agency services in Nigeria. Among the offerings of the company’s services are sports betting, not restricted to football, hockey, cricket, tennis, basketball and more, customized state-of-the-art virtual games including the exclusive Kings' League and Colour-Colour. BetKing also offers agency opportunities for individuals who will come to be called Kingmakers once they sign up to deliver offline betting services to customers. BetKing is a KingMakers company, and the birth of the brand was initiated by an evolution in strategy and the objective to offer more value to customers.

---