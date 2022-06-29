RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  business

BetKing and DStv partner to offer free DStv packages to new agents

Authors:

Pulse Mix

#FeatureByBetKing - Today, in line with its commitment to providing further value for agents, BetKing Nigeria, has partnered with DStv to provide new agents who sign up to the network with free DStv equipment in addition to the welcome package provided to agents. This expanded offer is designed to support new agent businesses who register to join the BetKing network from the 22nd of June 2022.

BETKING-BLUE&YELLOW-LOGO
BETKING-BLUE&YELLOW-LOGO

The free DStv equipment (dish + decoder) includes a free one-month subscription to give agents access to explore any exciting DSTV channels of their choice, as this helps to boost engagement and entertainment in their shops.

Recommended articles

Speaking on the essence of the partnership, Adim Isiakpona, the Chief Operating Officer of KingMakers Nigeria said, “We are delighted about this partnership with DStv as we are determined to continue creating additional value for our Kings (customers) and our network of Kingmakers (agents). For us as Betking, this partnership and initiative are one of many to come, as we seek to improve customers' experiences and empower our network of dedicated and loyal agents.”

Adim also added that the initiative is in line with the company’s ongoing efforts and commitment to grow and empower the agent network and businesses. Like the 100 BK Shop giveaway which is aimed at incentivizing 100 long-standing cashiers and agents with fully furnished shops to help them upscale their businesses. “While the ‘100 BK Shop initiative is focused on long serving and loyal agents, the DStv program aims to support new agents in reducing setup cost as they join the network. We are always working and open to engaging in like-minded partnerships that provide value for all stakeholders.” Adim added

On their part, the Head of DStv Business, Abayomi Famakinwa said, “We are excited about the partnership with BetKing as it aligns with our job creation initiative, where we employ and empower agents across the value chain. This also directly benefits our customers because it increases access to products and services from both organisations, with the convenience of both in one location.”

BetKing’s partnership with DStv strengthens the ‘BetKing Cares’ mantra which is to positively impact the communities they operate within, and beyond.

About BetKing

BetKing is a sports betting and entertainment company offering online services in Nigeria, Kenya and Ethiopia, and agency services in Nigeria. Among the offerings of the company’s services are sports betting, not restricted to football, hockey, cricket, tennis, basketball and more, customized state-of-the-art virtual games including the exclusive Kings' League and Colour-Colour. BetKing also offers agency opportunities for individuals who will come to be called Kingmakers once they sign up to deliver offline betting services to customers. BetKing is a KingMakers company, and the birth of the brand was initiated by an evolution in strategy and the objective to offer more value to customers.

---

#FeaturedPost #FeatureByBetKing

Authors:

Pulse Mix Pulse Mix

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Organ Harvesting: Ekweremadu, wife sue NIMC, Immigration, 2 banks

Organ Harvesting: Ekweremadu, wife sue NIMC, Immigration, 2 banks

Precious Chikwendu says custody battle over kids with estranged husband will soon be over

Precious Chikwendu says custody battle over kids with estranged husband will soon be over

'Leave now or leave as a corpse' - Chacha Eke says as she announces split from husband

'Leave now or leave as a corpse' - Chacha Eke says as she announces split from husband

A farm in Thailand feeds their poultry cannabis and breeds healthier chickens

A farm in Thailand feeds their poultry cannabis and breeds healthier chickens

When and where to watch Super Eagles of Nigeria vs São Tomé and Príncipe

When and where to watch Super Eagles of Nigeria vs São Tomé and Príncipe

Paul Pogba teams up with Emmanuel Adebayor for charity game [Photos]

Paul Pogba teams up with Emmanuel Adebayor for charity game [Photos]

5 houses you should never rent in Lagos

5 houses you should never rent in Lagos

Wizkid and Tems among winners at 2022 BET Awards: See the complete list of winners

Wizkid and Tems among winners at 2022 BET Awards: See the complete list of winners

BREAKING: INEC confirms Machina, denies Lawan Yobe North senatorial seat

BREAKING: INEC confirms Machina, denies Lawan Yobe North senatorial seat

Trending

Top 10 African Countries with the highest inflation rates in 2022

Top 10 African Countries with the highest inflation rate in Africa in 2022

Top 10 African countries with the most expensive gas prices in 2022

A fuel attendant at Petrol Station

10 poorest African countries as of H1 2022, based on GDP per capita

Poorest countries in Africa (Image Source: Yahoo News)

5 houses you should never rent in Lagos

5 houses you should never rent in Lagos