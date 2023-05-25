The sports category has moved to a new website.
ADVERTISEMENT
Average price of 5kg cooking gas stands at ₦4,642 in April - NBS

News Agency Of Nigeria

The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) says the average price of 5kg of cooking gas increased from ₦4,610.48 recorded in March to ₦4,642.27 in April.

This is contained in the Bureau’s “Cooking Gas Price Watch’’ for April 2023 released on Thursday in Abuja.

The report said the April 2023 price represented a 0.69 per cent increase, compared to what was obtained in March 2023.

It said on a year-on-year basis, the increase was 22.15 per cent from ₦3, 800.47 recorded in April 2022.

On state profile analysis, the report showed that Kwara recorded the highest average price of ₦5, 000.00 for 5kg cooking gas, followed by Abuja at ₦4, 965.15, and Kaduna at ₦4, 960.80.

It said on the other hand, Rivers recorded the lowest price at ₦4, 250.00, followed by Enugu and Anambra at ₦4, 252.51 and ₦4, 256.14 respectively.

Analysis by zone showed that the North-Central recorded the highest average retail price of ₦4, 893.67, followed by the North-West at ₦4, 693.76.

“The South-East recorded the lowest average retail price at 4, 461.65,” the NBS said.

The report said the average retail price for refilling a 12.5kg cooking gas rose by 0.59 per cent on a month-on-month basis from ₦10, 262.56 in March 2023 to ₦10, 323.33 in April 2023.

“On a year-on-year basis, this rose by 26.44 per cent from 8, 164.37 recorded in April 2022 to 10, 323.33 in April 2023.”

State profile analysis showed that Jigawa recorded the highest average retail price of ₦11, 312.50 for 12.5kg cooking gas, followed by Cross River at ₦10, 907.15 and Akwa Ibom at ₦10, 900.00.

On the other hand, the report showed that the lowest average price for 12.5kg of cooking gas was recorded in Ebonyi at ₦9, 600.25, followed by Yobe and Gombe with ₦9, 800.00 and ₦9,801.47, respectively.

Analysis by zone showed that the South-South recorded the highest average retail price for refilling a 12.5kg cooking gas at ₦10,595.96, followed by the North-West at ₦10,409.16.

The report said the North-East recorded the lowest price at ₦9,921.94.

Similarly, the average retail price per litre of kerosene rose to ₦1,160.67 in April 2023 on a month-on-month basis, showing an increase of 1.59 per cent, compared to ₦1,142.46 recorded in March 2023.

According to its National Kerosene Price Watch for April 2023, on a year-on-year basis, the average retail price per litre of kerosene rose by 96.79 per cent from ₦589.82 in April 2022.

On state profile analysis, the report showed the highest average price per litre of kerosene in April 2023 was recorded in Adamawa at ₦1,600.00, followed by Abuja at ₦1,382.10 and Bauchi at ₦1,320.50.

“On the other hand, the lowest price was recorded in Jigawa at 925.25, followed by Kaduna at 950.50 and Edo at 965.85.”

The NBS said the analysis further showed that the North-East recorded the highest average retail price per litre of Kerosene at ₦1,273.53, followed by the South-East at ₦1,265.71.

It said the North-West recorded the lowest average retail price per litre of kerosene at ₦1, 014.19.

The report said the average retail price per gallon of Kerosene paid by consumers in April 2023 was ₦4, 166.94, indicating a 1.50 per cent increase from ₦4, 105.25 recorded in March 2023.

“On a year-on-year basis, the average price per gallon of kerosene increased by 95.03 per cent from 2, 136.52 recorded in April 2022."

