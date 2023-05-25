Average price of 5kg cooking gas stands at ₦4,642 in April - NBS.

The report said the April 2023 price represented a 0.69 per cent increase, compared to what was obtained in March 2023.

It said on a year-on-year basis, the increase was 22.15 per cent from ₦3, 800.47 recorded in April 2022.

On state profile analysis, the report showed that Kwara recorded the highest average price of ₦5, 000.00 for 5kg cooking gas, followed by Abuja at ₦4, 965.15, and Kaduna at ₦4, 960.80.

It said on the other hand, Rivers recorded the lowest price at ₦4, 250.00, followed by Enugu and Anambra at ₦4, 252.51 and ₦4, 256.14 respectively.

Analysis by zone showed that the North-Central recorded the highest average retail price of ₦4, 893.67, followed by the North-West at ₦4, 693.76.

“The South-East recorded the lowest average retail price at ₦4, 461.65,” the NBS said.

The report said the average retail price for refilling a 12.5kg cooking gas rose by 0.59 per cent on a month-on-month basis from ₦10, 262.56 in March 2023 to ₦10, 323.33 in April 2023.

“On a year-on-year basis, this rose by 26.44 per cent from ₦8, 164.37 recorded in April 2022 to ₦10, 323.33 in April 2023.”

State profile analysis showed that Jigawa recorded the highest average retail price of ₦11, 312.50 for 12.5kg cooking gas, followed by Cross River at ₦10, 907.15 and Akwa Ibom at ₦10, 900.00.

On the other hand, the report showed that the lowest average price for 12.5kg of cooking gas was recorded in Ebonyi at ₦9, 600.25, followed by Yobe and Gombe with ₦9, 800.00 and ₦9,801.47, respectively.

Analysis by zone showed that the South-South recorded the highest average retail price for refilling a 12.5kg cooking gas at ₦10,595.96, followed by the North-West at ₦10,409.16.

The report said the North-East recorded the lowest price at ₦9,921.94.

Similarly, the average retail price per litre of kerosene rose to ₦1,160.67 in April 2023 on a month-on-month basis, showing an increase of 1.59 per cent, compared to ₦1,142.46 recorded in March 2023.

According to its National Kerosene Price Watch for April 2023, on a year-on-year basis, the average retail price per litre of kerosene rose by 96.79 per cent from ₦589.82 in April 2022.

On state profile analysis, the report showed the highest average price per litre of kerosene in April 2023 was recorded in Adamawa at ₦1,600.00, followed by Abuja at ₦1,382.10 and Bauchi at ₦1,320.50.

“On the other hand, the lowest price was recorded in Jigawa at ₦925.25, followed by Kaduna at ₦950.50 and Edo at ₦965.85.”

The NBS said the analysis further showed that the North-East recorded the highest average retail price per litre of Kerosene at ₦1,273.53, followed by the South-East at ₦1,265.71.

It said the North-West recorded the lowest average retail price per litre of kerosene at ₦1, 014.19.

The report said the average retail price per gallon of Kerosene paid by consumers in April 2023 was ₦4, 166.94, indicating a 1.50 per cent increase from ₦4, 105.25 recorded in March 2023.