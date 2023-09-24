ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  business

A Changing Tide: Providus Bank's 'REGAL' product launch empowers women entrepreneurs

Pulse Mix

#FeatureByProvidusBank

A Changing Tide: Providus Bank's 'REGAL' product launch empowers women entrepreneurs.
A Changing Tide: Providus Bank's 'REGAL' product launch empowers women entrepreneurs.

Recommended articles

This groundbreaking product offers comprehensive support to women entrepreneurs, opening doors to capital, knowledge, training, mentorship, and markets.

It's a journey towards empowering women to scale their businesses and fulfilling their dreams. At its core, the Providus Woman Empowerment scheme simplifies access to finance, making the path to success smoother and more accessible.

A Changing Tide: Providus Bank's 'REGAL' product launch empowers women entrepreneurs.
A Changing Tide: Providus Bank's 'REGAL' product launch empowers women entrepreneurs. Pulse Nigeria
ADVERTISEMENT

"REGAL" by ProvidusBank is designed for the modern woman, whether salary earner or business owner, with income ranging from N3,000,000 to N100,000,000. Account holders are granted exclusive access to:

  • Career Development Programs
  • Women Empowerment Programs (Mentorship)
  • Business Development Programs
  • Lifestyle Activities
  • Access to Loans at a Competitive Rate
A Changing Tide: Providus Bank's 'REGAL' product launch empowers women entrepreneurs.
A Changing Tide: Providus Bank's 'REGAL' product launch empowers women entrepreneurs. Pulse Nigeria

The Grand Unveiling - An Evening to Remember

The "REGAL" launch event was nothing short of spectacular, a testament to the power and resilience of women.

ADVERTISEMENT

On a transformative evening, Friday, September 15, 2023, at the Sky Restaurant, Eko Hotel & Suites, Victoria Island, Lagos, Nigeria witnessed a monumental shift in the paradigm that promises to bring women entrepreneurs one step closer to financial freedom.

The event marked the grand introduction of "REGAL" by ProvidusBank—a banking product that celebrates women, their achievements, aspirations, joy, lifestyle, and power.

Under the theme "A Changing Tide," the event was graced by stunning attendees who came to witness the unveiling of "REGAL" and its potential to empower women in modern Nigerian society.

A Changing Tide: Providus Bank's 'REGAL' product launch empowers women entrepreneurs.
A Changing Tide: Providus Bank's 'REGAL' product launch empowers women entrepreneurs. Pulse Nigeria

The evening commenced with an engaging introduction by the remarkable host, Ifedayo Agoro,the founder and creative director of DANG Network popularly known as @diaryofanaijagirl.

ADVERTISEMENT

She eloquently presented the product and underscored its impact on the modern woman, with a special emphasis on two key features: access to loans for women and mentorships.

Walter Akpani, the Managing Director and CEO of ProvidusBank.
Walter Akpani, the Managing Director and CEO of ProvidusBank. Pulse Nigeria

Walter Akpani, the Managing Director and CEO of ProvidusBank, took the stage to deliver a warm welcome address to the esteemed guests. He emphasized ProvidusBank's commitment to providing women with a robust support system to help them reach their highest potential.

Akpani assured the audience that "REGAL" would empower women to create value and foster mutually beneficial relationships.

Dr. Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu, the First Lady of Lagos State
Dr. Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu, the First Lady of Lagos State Pulse Nigeria
ADVERTISEMENT

Dr. Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu, the First Lady of Lagos State, expressed her appreciation for ProvidusBank's efforts in creating a reliable space for women in Nigeria. She also acknowledged the profound impact of Dame Winnie Akpani's speech, which had shifted her perspective. Dr. Sanwo-Olu commended the initiative's potential to uplift women across the nation.

H.E Bamidele Abiodun, the First Lady of Ogun State.
H.E Bamidele Abiodun, the First Lady of Ogun State. Pulse Nigeria

H.E Bamidele Abiodun, the First Lady of Ogun State, expressed her heartfelt gratitude for the invitation and revealed her enthusiasm for the initiative. She proclaimed herself a staunch supporter and emphasized her eagerness to witness the product fulfill its purpose.

Dame Winnie Akpani, the Managing Director and CEO of Northwest Petroleum Oil and Gas Company LTD.
Dame Winnie Akpani, the Managing Director and CEO of Northwest Petroleum Oil and Gas Company LTD. Pulse Nigeria

Dame Winnie Akpani, the Managing Director and CEO of Northwest Petroleum Oil and Gas Company LTD, delivered a powerful keynote address that resonated with every woman in attendance.

ADVERTISEMENT

She spoke passionately about entrepreneurship and encouraged women to take control of their futures, emphasizing that there is always a bigger picture to aspire to. Dame Winnie Akpani quoted, "Where women work, economies grow," leaving the audience inspired and motivated.

Fireside Chat Speakers L-R: Kikelomo Fola-Ogunniya & Ujama Akpata, Co-Founders Jand2Gidi (now Cargoplug); Ife Durosinmi-Etti, CEO, Hercomony; Ifedayo Agoro, Founder & Creative Director DANG Network
Fireside Chat Speakers L-R: Kikelomo Fola-Ogunniya & Ujama Akpata, Co-Founders Jand2Gidi (now Cargoplug); Ife Durosinmi-Etti, CEO, Hercomony; Ifedayo Agoro, Founder & Creative Director DANG Network Pulse Nigeria

The event transitioned into an insightful Fireside Chat session focusing on essential considerations when launching a business. Panelists stressed the importance of a well-structured business and encouraged attendees to take their entrepreneurial endeavors seriously.

A Changing Tide: Providus Bank's 'REGAL' product launch empowers women entrepreneurs.
A Changing Tide: Providus Bank's 'REGAL' product launch empowers women entrepreneurs. Pulse Nigeria

They urged women to have confidence in themselves and their business ideas while emphasizing the necessity of identifying a target market.

ADVERTISEMENT
Bimbo Alashe, CEO of Leather World LTD.
Bimbo Alashe, CEO of Leather World LTD. Pulse Nigeria

Bimbo Alashe, CEO of Leather World LTD, shared her inspiring testimonial about her experience with ProvidusBank, highlighting the simplicity of accessing a loan. Her story resonated with many, demonstrating how "REGAL by ProvidusBank'' can transform the trajectory of women entrepreneurs.

Yinka Davies captivated the audience with an exceptional musical performance, adding a delightful touch of artistry to the evening.

Yinka Davies Music Performance
Yinka Davies Music Performance Pulse Nigeria

The Unveiling of "REGAL"

ADVERTISEMENT

The culmination of the event was the grand unveiling of "REGAL" by ProvidusBank—a moment that symbolized the bank's dedication to empowering women.

A Changing Tide: Providus Bank's 'REGAL' product launch empowers women entrepreneurs.
A Changing Tide: Providus Bank's 'REGAL' product launch empowers women entrepreneurs. Pulse Nigeria

The evening concluded with a networking session and a commemorative photography session, allowing women to connect, share experiences, and strengthen their bonds.

A Changing Tide: Providus Bank's 'REGAL' product launch empowers women entrepreneurs.
A Changing Tide: Providus Bank's 'REGAL' product launch empowers women entrepreneurs. Pulse Nigeria
A Changing Tide: Providus Bank's 'REGAL' product launch empowers women entrepreneurs.
A Changing Tide: Providus Bank's 'REGAL' product launch empowers women entrepreneurs. Pulse Nigeria
ADVERTISEMENT
A Changing Tide: Providus Bank's 'REGAL' product launch empowers women entrepreneurs.
A Changing Tide: Providus Bank's 'REGAL' product launch empowers women entrepreneurs. Pulse Nigeria
A Changing Tide: Providus Bank's 'REGAL' product launch empowers women entrepreneurs.
A Changing Tide: Providus Bank's 'REGAL' product launch empowers women entrepreneurs. Pulse Nigeria
A Changing Tide: Providus Bank's 'REGAL' product launch empowers women entrepreneurs.
A Changing Tide: Providus Bank's 'REGAL' product launch empowers women entrepreneurs. Pulse Nigeria

About Providus Bank

ProvidusBank is dedicated to celebrating the achievements, aspirations, and power of women through innovative banking solutions and unwavering support.

ADVERTISEMENT

_---_

#FeatureByProvidusBank

Pulse Mix Pulse Mix

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Africa’s food insecurity to be non-existent in the next 5 years - AfDB

Africa’s food insecurity to be non-existent in the next 5 years - AfDB

A Changing Tide: Providus Bank's 'REGAL' product launch empowers women entrepreneurs

A Changing Tide: Providus Bank's 'REGAL' product launch empowers women entrepreneurs

South Korea eyes one of Nigeria’s precious minerals

South Korea eyes one of Nigeria’s precious minerals

Elumelu applauded by distinguished leaders for youth empowerment in Africa

Elumelu applauded by distinguished leaders for youth empowerment in Africa

AU's 2063 agenda at risk due to cybercrime

AU's 2063 agenda at risk due to cybercrime

Burna Boy's South Africa concert has been cancelled, here’s why

Burna Boy's South Africa concert has been cancelled, here’s why

AfDB, Google partner to advance digital transformation in Africa

AfDB, Google partner to advance digital transformation in Africa

Top 10 African countries with the highest food inflation rates

Top 10 African countries with the highest food inflation rates

List of African countries and how much of their salaries they spend on iPhones

List of African countries and how much of their salaries they spend on iPhones

Pulse Sports

Anthony Joshua and Burna Boy: Nigerian-born boxer and African giant team up for Boss at Milan Fashion Week

Anthony Joshua and Burna Boy: Nigerian-born boxer and African giant team up for Boss at Milan Fashion Week

How Nigerians can vote for Osimhen to win FIFA Best Player Award ahead of Messi

How Nigerians can vote for Osimhen to win FIFA Best Player Award ahead of Messi

I want to 'teach' after football - Lionel Messi opens up on retirement plan

I want to 'teach' after football - Lionel Messi opens up on retirement plan

It was a money issue — Jay Jay Okocha on why he snubbed Europe's big clubs

It was a money issue — Jay Jay Okocha on why he snubbed Europe's big clubs

North London Derby: Postecoglou threatens to 'scare the life out' of Arsenal

North London Derby: Postecoglou threatens to 'scare the life out' of Arsenal

Super Falcons' Michelle Alozie drops football hot take

Super Falcons' Michelle Alozie drops football hot take

Kane defends Harry ‘One of the best defenders in history’ Maguire, calls for end to scapegoating

Kane defends Harry ‘One of the best defenders in history’ Maguire, calls for end to scapegoating

Provedel: 4 goalkeepers who have scored in the Champions League including Vincent Enyeama

Provedel: 4 goalkeepers who have scored in the Champions League including Vincent Enyeama

Andre Onana: Critics of the Manchester United goalkeeper are missing the bigger picture

Andre Onana: Critics of the Manchester United goalkeeper are missing the bigger picture

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

Despite $3 billion bailout, Ghana has essentially gone bankrupt

Discovering the Majestic Landscapes of Africa's Top 10 Largest Countries

Top 10 African countries with the strongest soft power influence over the world

Top 10 African cities with the least affordable housing

Top 10 African cities with the least affordable housing

Lithium Mine in Nigeria

South Korea eyes one of Nigeria’s precious minerals