4 ways to delight your customers and generate more sales in post-COVID era

Before now, customers depended on suppliers to get information about products or services but nowadays, with a few clicks, customers can research and access unprecedented information online about you, your product and your competition.

This simply means that customers now reach out to companies and salespeople at a later stage in their customer journey, especially the B2B buyers that progress 70% of the way before reaching out to suppliers.

COVID-19 contributed immensely to the shift in consumer behavior.

Now, the Post-COVID era is here and there's no going back. So what do you do in order to survive? You need to stay ahead of the game by staying human, building trust with customers and being responsive to their needs.

In this piece, we'll cover some simple ways to delight your customers and generate more sales in a post-COVID world.

Below are some of the strategies to delight your customers.

1) Humanize your sales process

Being responsive is key here. Customers don't want to feel like they're dealing with a robot. They want to feel like they're dealing with another human being who understands them and has their best interests in mind.

So make sure that when you respond to customer inquiries or requests, you're doing so in a timely way and using language that shows you understand where they're coming from.

You can tell stories about your mistakes and how you overcame them through hard work and perseverance - this will help you build rapport with your audience as they will see themselves in your story.

2) Build more trust

If you want your brand to be a part of your target audience's life in the Post-COVID era, you need to earn their trust before they will allow you into their space.

There are a number of things you need to do to build trust with your target audience. One of them is by educating the audience. Educating them shows that you are an expert at what you do.

People like doing business with experts. You need to educate them about the benefits of your products, you need to allay their fears and you need to tell stories about how other people like them are benefiting from your solutions.

This can be achieved through blog posts and social media content.

3) Video message

COVID-19 made a lot of people fall in love with remote transactions. Transacting remotely tends to take away the human touch that exists during face-to-face transactions.

In face-to-face transactions, you have the benefits of seeing each other's facial expressions, you can compliment physical appearances which helps you build rapport with your customers.

Remote transactions have taken some of these benefits away and one of the ways to bring the human touch back is through video messaging.

Video is more engaging, personal, and persuasive than text. As a medium that allows you to express your emotions effectively, it conveys credibility and can be effective in communicating your message.

With video, you can deliver messages with real-time audio, movement, and visuals that are rich in content. Whenever possible, use video to communicate instead of text because consumers prefer the way they learn from visual content compared to reading text or listening to a speech that can become boring over time.

4) Speed

Speed is a competitive advantage and an absolute necessity in the Post-COVID era. Customers value speed very well. Responding to customers as quickly as possible shows that you value them.

It shows that you are responsive and can be trusted. If a potential customer sends an enquiry to you and your competitor, if you respond faster than your competitor, you have a leverage over them because you have created a great first impression.