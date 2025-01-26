US halts issuance of gender-neutral ‘X’ passports under Trump directive

The United States government has stopped issuing passports with the gender-neutral “X” option following an order signed by President Donald Trump.

This executive order restricts government recognition of transgender identities, effectively overturning a policy introduced during President Joe Biden’s administration.

The policy change has left applications for “X” passports in uncertainty. According to the U.S. State Department, passports will now reflect “biological sex,” as outlined in Trump’s directive.

The department has also suspended processing pending applications for the “X” gender marker and promised to release updated guidelines regarding previously issued passports bearing the designation.

The gender-neutral “X” marker was first introduced in October 2021 after a legal battle led by an intersex advocate for recognition. It became widely available by early 2022, marking a significant step forward for LGBTQ+ and intersex rights in the U.S.

While the State Department has not disclosed the number of such passports issued, a study from UCLA’s Williams Institute estimated that over 16,000 people would apply for the option annually.

On the campaign trail, Trump has been vocal in opposing policies that accommodate transgender individuals, particularly in sports and healthcare for minors. These moves align with his broader stance against diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) initiatives.