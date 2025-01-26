How to steal the show without outshining the bride

Let's start by agreeing that the wedding day is a special day for the bride. So they'd never conceive the idea of being overshadowed on their special day. Yet, it occasionally becomes an unintended reality in the unpredictable world of Nigerian weddings.

A typical example is the wedding I attended in November last year, where a colleague of the bride's mother nearly stole the show with her flamboyant native Ase-oke dress. Every click of the camera brought whispers and hateful gestures from the friends of the bride's parents.

Many of them thought appearing flamboyant at a wedding was rude and disrespectful. There and then, I realised that there's an unwritten rule that forbids guests from stealing the show with their dresses. “Dress beautifully, but never more beautiful than the bride!”

In case you're wondering how this is possible, I've written well-rounded tips to still slay at a wedding without outshining the bride and drawing negative criticisms to yourself.

The wrap dress

What better way to start our list than with a wrap dress? It's flattering for all body types and a fail-safe option for any occasion. Choose a vibrant print that will match the venue and season.

The flowy jumpsuit

While this is a preferred option for young adults, anybody can wear it. It's a perfect solution for guests who prefer pants over dresses. It doesn't only offer comfort. It also adds a modern touch to your outfit.

The Off-shoulder dress

This type of dress adds a touch of glamour to any casual wedding. I recommend choosing colourful satin materials. Give your fashion designer the leverage to play with the style, as long as they don't make it too shouty to attract unnecessary attention.

Iro and Buba

This ensemble is a classic choice for women, consisting of a wrap skirt (iro) and a loose-fitting blouse (buba). You can complement it with a gele (headwrap) or simply leave your neatly arranged hair flowing.

Ankara