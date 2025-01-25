15 relationship red flags Nigerians are tired of ignoring

Love is blind... True! No wonder seeing one's dark side is hard when you're desperately in love.

Love is indeed blind! No wonder it blinds people from the red flags waving right before their eyes. Fortunately, some warning signs don't require you to look too closely, and that's why you'll naturally flee from a partner who punches the wall when their favourite football team loses a game.

ALSO READ: 7 relationship red flags you should never ignore

But what about when they give off more subtle cues like being too clingy or cursing hard at the danfo that overtook them in traffic?

Yes, even the most healthy relationships have annoying moments, but that's not what we're talking about. The signs go beyond these little things that irk you. We're talking about behaviours that make you stop and think, is this person really right for me?

There's no better way to avoid these red flags than trusting your instincts. But hey, you may also need a little guide here and there, and that's why we've rounded up some common red flags that can spell immense doom in your relationship if you don't spot them on time.

Their jealousy leads to controlling their possessive behaviours. They put you down, even in a teasing manner. They're rude to people around them. They're constantly making issues out of the slightest problems, leading to minor and serious fights. They don't listen to you. They rely entirely on you as their sole support for serious mental health struggles or post-traumas. They focus more on themselves, even when the other party is going through a difficult time. They do not want to spend time or constantly disagree with your family and friends. They're constantly dishing out physical, mental, or emotional abuse. Excessive displays of affection in a relationship, which can be a manipulation tactic to gain control. They prioritise their own needs, often lacking empathy. (Narcissism). A disrespectful attitude towards you or others. They share different values, goals, and lifestyles (incompatibility) They have terrible temper and anger management issues. Lack of desire to communicate openly.

Knowing how to identify red flags can save you from a lot of emotional stress, whether it's a romantic relationship or a new relationship with a colleague.