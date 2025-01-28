Okay, so here we are—Valentine’s Day is creeping up, and if you’re anything like me, you’re staring at your screen googling, “What do guys actually want?” It’s not that you don’t care (you obviously do, or you wouldn’t be stressing about this), but why is it so hard to figure out what to get him?

Like, do guys even drop hints, or is that just a girl thing? One minute, they’re talking about how much they love their watch collection, and the next, they’re obsessing over some obscure tech gadget you’ve never even heard of.

I’ve been there, trying to decide if socks are thoughtful (they’re not), or if maybe a gadget he mentioned in passing is still something he wants (who knows, because he never brings it up again). Whether he’s your boyfriend, husband, or someone new you’re still figuring out (what even is the right gift for three months of “talking”?), this whole process can feel like an Olympic sport.

Whether he’s the practical type, the romantic type, or the guy who swears he doesn’t “need anything” (ugh), I’ve rounded up some ideas under ₦30,000 that will make him smile—because if we’re doing this whole Valentine’s thing, we might as well do it right.

Accessories That Speak Style and Function

When in doubt, you can never go wrong with accessories. They’re practical, stylish, and every man appreciates them. First up, RFID blocking wallets. Why? Techy thieves can use an RFID reader to scan the information from your credit card using radio waves. This type of wallet will block the radio waves and keep your man’s cards safe. Here's a thoughtful and practical gift that you care about his finances, and have him thinking of you every time he pulls it out.

This RFID-blocking wallet is made of soft and comfortable leather with a fine texture. It also has 7 card slots, and is waterproof and scratch-resistant. Price: ₦13,900. Where to Buy: Shop Jumia

If your guy is all about keeping time (or at least looking good while at it), a wristwatch from affordable brands like Skmei or Curren will do the trick. These brands offer sleek designs that won’t cut too deep into your pocket. A watch is timeless.

This Curren watch has a mirror that is made of mineral glass, which makes it scratch resistant. Price: ₦21,900. Where to Buy: Shop Jumia.

What’s Valentine’s Day without a personal touch? Consider bracelets or necklaces customized engraved with his initials or a special date (think, the day you both met or when you both started or something else also special like that). It’s intimate and shows you put in some extra effort.

You can get your customized bracelets and necklaces with a favorite picture of you both. Price: ₦16,900-₦19,000. Where to Buy: Shop Daveera

An accessory that never goes out of style is sunglasses! A trendy pair of frames is good for his drip. Plus, with this Nigerian sun doing what it does best, it’s both a practical and fashionable gift.

The AVO - GREY Sunglasses are a practical yet stylish accessory for everyday wear. With a price range of ₦5,000 - ₦9,000. Where to Buy: Shop The Vault Luxury Haul.

Tech Gadgets He’ll Actually Use

Men and gadgets? That’s a love story on its own. If your man’s a tech enthusiast, consider gifting him wireless earbuds . Affordable brands like Oraimo or Xiaomi deliver top-notch sound quality that is also quite affordable.

The Oraimo FreePods 3 are an excellent budget-friendly choice. They offer up to 8 hours of battery life on a single charge, extending to 28 hours with the charging case. Known for their affordability, these earbuds deliver decent sound quality with good bass and a snug fit. Price: ₦27,900, down from ₦45,400. Where to Buy: Shop Oraimo

Another great option is a Bluetooth speaker . If he enjoys music (whether he’s into Afrobeats or relaxing with old-school classics), a portable Bluetooth speaker is a winner. It’s perfect for house parties, road trips, or just relaxing at home, portable speakers like the JBL Mini or Oraimo will serve him well.

And let’s not forget a power bank – because in Nigeria, a reliable power bank is a necessity. Brimming with 27,000mAh of pure power, Traveler 3 Lit can fully charge most phones 5 times. Price: ₦24,900. Where to Buy: Shop Oraimo

For fitness lovers, a smart fitness tracker is a gift that shows you’re rooting for your health goals. Imagine him checking his steps or workouts and thinking, “Ah, she really cares about me.” Winning!

This fitness watch helps with heart rate, blood pressure and blood oxygen monitoring. It also helps with sleep monitoring. Price: ₦12,000. Where to Buy: Shop Konga

Clothing and Grooming

Men love to look good just as much as women do, even if they’ll never say it outright. Graphic tees or polo shirts are always a safe bet, offering comfort and style in one package. Pair that with a nice fragrance like those from Zara or Arabian Oud, and you’ve got a combo that’ll make him feel like the main character. Your man’s style and swagger will be on full display in this Players club Shirt. Price: ₦23,650. Where to Buy: Shop Garmspot

Zara Man Night Pour Homme II Sport EDP 80ml. Price: ₦26,999. Where to Buy: Shop Fragrances

For the bearded kings, a beard grooming kit is a fantastic choice. With beard oils, combs, and balms included, it’s the ultimate self-care package for men who love their facial hair. If he’s into casual fashion, a cap or hat is another practical and stylish gift idea.

The Mint Beard Kit comes with everything; a 3-in-1 beard shampoo and conditioner cream, a nourishing beard oil, and a high-quality beard brush. As a bonus, the kit also features a beautifully fragranced car and closet freshener. Price: ₦30,000. Where to Buy: Shop Mint Organic Care.

Hobby-Specific Gifts for the Win

Does your guy have a hobby he’s passionate about? Lean into that! For gamers, gaming accessories like a budget-friendly gaming mouse or headset are guaranteed to score you points. A key item that gamers make use of most of the time is a mouse and this Wired Luminescent Mouse was created with gaming in mind.

This mouse is designed for precision and speed. Beyond aesthetics, the ergonomic shape provides comfort during prolonged use. Price: ₦6,300. Where To Buy: Shop Jumia.

If he’s into sports, consider sports gear like jerseys from his favourite team, footballs, or gym gloves. They say food is an easy way into a man’s heart but don’t underestimate sports.

With a padded leather palm wrist support strap these gym gloves are ideal for weight lifting, body building training, regular workouts, cycling and so on. Price: ₦14,999. Where to Buy: Shop Jumia

If he’s a bookworm, a novel or motivational book tailored to his interests also works. Whether he’s a fan of Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie (supports local authors) or enjoys something from John C. Maxwell, there’s something out there for him.

Price: ₦4,000.00 – ₦6,000. Where to Buy: Shop Cassava Republic

Food and Experiences: The Way to His Heart

You know what they say – the way to a man’s heart is through his stomach. A customized chocolate box is a sweet (pun intended) way to show your love. Add a little twist by including his favourite snacks or small chops.

The Dùne Chocolate Assortment Box comes with 100 mini 5-gram bars of both dark and milk chocolates, making it a sweet treat that will satisfy your loved one’s chocolate cravings. Price: ₦18,000. Where To Buy: Shop Dùne Chocolate.

If you’re more of an experience-over-things type, plan a dinner date . Whether it’s a romantic home-cooked meal or if cooking’s not your thing, take him to a cozy local restaurant that serves his favourite dishes.

The Lover’s Treat Valentine Box is curated for that special someone. It contains; Gizdodo, Jollof rice and fried rice, 2 grilled chicken, Coleslaw, fruit parfait, sweets, biscuit, fruits, bottled water, small chops, juice, chocolate, a bottle of wine, plus a free handwritten note. Price: ₦30,000. Where to Buy: Shop Rheyreys Kitchen

And for the men who appreciate a good drink, a bottle of wine or whiskey is a solid choice. Just make sure it’s something he enjoys – a nice red wine or smooth whiskey works wonders.

Clarendelle Bordeaux Rosé wine contains grape varieties such as Cabernet Sauvignon, Merlot, and Carbernet franc with an alcohol volume of 12.5%. The festive season is the ideal time for indulging in special wine bottles, and this one is an excellent option. Price: ₦25,700. Where To Buy: Shop Cellar Central.

Personalized Gifts for a Personal Touch

There’s something about personalized gifts that hits differently. A photo keychain or frame is a simple yet meaningful gift. Pick a picture that’s special to both of you, and you’re good to go.

Customize a keychain or frame with a picture special to both of you. Price: ₦12,000. Where to Buy: Shop Elan Jewelry

A customized phone case with his name or a significant date is also a functional and thoughtful gift. Where to Buy: Shop The Case Hut.

If you’re aiming for something elegant, an engraved pen is also a good choice. Price: ₦26,480. Where to Buy: Penheaven

Lastly, for a more intimate idea, you can get a massage oil and surprise him with a massage.

Therapeutic-grade massage oils made with grapeseed, olive, hempseed and essential oils. Fully loaded with the benefits of their essential and carrier oil blends, these oils will penetrate the depths of your skin and relax your mind, body and soul. Price: ₦12,000. Where to Buy: Mint Organic Care

At the end of the day, Valentine’s Day isn’t about how much you spend; it’s about the thought and love behind the gift. Whether you’re buying a practical accessory, a tech gadget, or planning a heartfelt experience, the key is to make it personal and meaningful.

Nigerian men appreciate gifts that show effort and consideration – and with these ideas, you’re sure to deliver something that says, "I see you, I know you, and I appreciate you.”