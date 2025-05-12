We’ve sharpened our blades because Ghost of Yotei finally has a release date . The highly anticipated sequel to Ghost of Tsushima arrives on 2 October 2025, and it is announced with a breathtaking new trailer that’s got us counting the days.

First revealed as the surprise closer at the PlayStation State of Play in September 2024, Ghost of Yotei transports us 300 years beyond Jin Sakai’s era, into the Edo period.

With a new protagonist, fresh terrain, and a vengeance-fueled story, Ghost of Yotei is shaping up to be one of 2025’s most anticipated PS5 exclusives and the perfect historical follow-up to Assassin’s Creed Shadows, which explored the Sengoku period earlier this year.

If you’re as hyped as we are, this article has all the updates on gameplay, pre-orders, and everything else Ghost of Yotei has to offer as launch day approaches.

What Is Ghost of Yotei’s Release Date?

Ghost of Yotei launches 2 October 2025, exclusively on PS5. Announced via the stunning “The Onryo’s List” trailer, it positions itself as a major fall release, three months after Death Stranding 2. No PC version has been confirmed, but considering Ghost of Tsushima hit PC in 2024, there’s a solid chance we’ll see a port in the future.

Vengeance Has a Trailer

The new trailer sets the stage: you are Atsu, a lone mercenary on a mission of blood and justice. After surviving a massacre by a criminal gang known as the Yotei Six, Atsu returns with a kill list, one by one, in any order you choose.

The trailer blends brutal combat with serene snow-covered landscapes, promising a poetic tale of retribution and survival across a stunning new region of Japan.

Meet Atsu: The Blade That Survived

To break new ground while honouring what came before, Sucker Punch introduces Atsu—a fresh Ghost for a new era. Sixteen years after being pinned to a burning tree by the Yotei Six, she returns, wielding that same bloodstained katana.

Her list includes ominous foes like The Oni, The Kitsune, and Lord Saito. Played by Erika Ishii (Apex Legends, Dragon Age: The Veilguard), Atsu isn’t just a killer, she’s a survivor. Along the way, players will encounter new allies and unexpected twists that push her journey beyond simple vengeance.

Gameplay: A Kill List with Depth

The Yotei Six are your primary targets, but how you reach them is entirely up to you. The game’s open-world structure offers more freedom than Tsushima, letting you tackle missions in any order while pursuing side contracts, hunting bounties, and training with legendary swordmasters.

This evolution brings more choice, consequence, and narrative variety, meaningfully expanding the “Ghost” formula.

Setting: Welcome to the Frozen Frontiers of Ezo

Say goodbye to Tsushima’s sun-kissed fields. Ghost of Yotei takes you north to Ezo (modern-day Hokkaido), a land of snow, stone, and survival. The terrain is harsher, and the stakes are higher.

Towering Mount Yotei dominates the landscape, while blizzards, frozen rivers, and dense forests serve as scenery and survival challenges. The weather changes how you move, fight, and navigate, demanding caution and adaptability in a world as dangerous as its enemies.

Steel Meets Powder

Yes, Atsu has firearms. But don’t worry, swords are still centre stage. Early footage shows her dual-wielding blades, combining classic stance-based swordplay with new gun mechanics. Stealth also returns, as Atsu is hunted as much as she hunts.

Whether through ambush, bow, bullet, or blade, the combat in Ghost of Yotei expands on the best parts of Tsushima while introducing tools suited for a colder, deadlier frontier.

Visuals: Snow-Covered Cinema

From a visual standpoint, Ghost of Yotei is breathtaking. The painterly art direction returns, but this time, it is adapted to a wintry palette of whites, grays, and deep blues. Snow swirls, fog creeps, and trees groan in the wind; it’s a living, breathing world shaped by its climate.

Cinematic influences remain strong, with sweeping shots, dramatic lighting, and an evocative acoustic guitar score that hints at a blend of Japanese and Western storytelling traditions.

What Drives the Ghost?

The themes at play here go beyond vengeance. Survival, isolation, and identity seem central to Atsu’s arc. Her wolf companion, teased in the trailer, may play symbolic and mechanical roles, guiding her through the wilderness and reflecting her emotional journey.

The narrative may also touch on the real-life tension between Japan’s expanding samurai class and the indigenous Ainu people of Hokkaido, potentially framing Atsu’s fight as one that crosses cultural and political lines.

Pre-Orders: Here’s What You Get

Pre-orders went live on May 2, 2025 , and come in Standard, Digital Deluxe, and Collector’s Edition formats. All versions include pre-order bonuses like avatars and an exclusive in-game mask. Digital Deluxe Edition perks: Ghost Mask

Sash

Tsuba

Papercraft Ginkgo Tree

Art Cards

Zeni Hajiki Coin Game and Pouch

Collector’s Edition includes all of the above, plus a stack of physical goodies: Ghost of Yotei full game for PS5

The Snake Armour

Digital Deluxe Armour Dye

Digital Deluxe Horse & Saddle

Sword Kit

Traveller's Maps (Early Unlock)

Charm