It's insensitive to declare Tinubu's intent to contest in 2027 - CUPP slams Presidency

The Conference of United Political Parties (CUPP) has condemned the Presidency for what it described as an insensitive and premature declaration regarding President Bola Tinubu's intent to seek re-election in 20207.

According to the group, such a declaration is out of touch with the realities faced by Nigerians amid the prevalent economic challenges.

CUPP National Secretary, Chief Peter Ameh, said this in reaction to a statement attributed to the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Senator George Akume.

Akume reportedly stated that President Tinubu would contest and win the 2027 election.

Ameh described the statement as a boastful and ill-time tone-deaf remark considering the plight of millions of Nigerians amid ongoing hardship.

“The recent declaration has sparked widespread controversy and raised questions about the administration’s priorities and sensitivity to citizens’ plight. Given the current economic hardships, Tinubu’s victory seems unrealistic,” the CUPP National Secretary said in a statement on Friday, December 13, 2024.

He noted that the Tinubu administration's policies have worsened issues such as poverty, inflation, and unemployment, eroding public trust.

Speaking further, Ameh observed that Akume's declaration could be a diversionary tactic, intended to shift focus away from the pressing issues Nigerians are contending with.

He advised the administration to concentrate its energy on resolving the identified problems, including insecurity and infrastructural decay, instead of boasting about electoral victories.

The CUPP official also questioned the administration's understanding of democracy, stressing that democracy is about responding to the needs and aspirations of the people.

While urging that more focus should be on governance rather than electoral outcomes, Ameh warned that such statements undermine the democratic process and ignore the possibility that Nigerians might have a different choice in 2027.