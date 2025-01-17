I'm going to campaign for him - VDM backs Seyi Tinubu for Lagos governorship

Controversial blogger and social critic, Martins Otse, popularly known as VeryDarkMan (VDM) has joined the train of those rooting for Seyi Tinubu, President Bola Tinubu's son, to run for the governorship seat in Lagos State come 2027.

Recently, the rumour mill has been filled with reports claiming that Seyi is nursing the ambition of taking over from Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu in Lagos State.

While neither the First Son nor his father had spoken publicly about the reported governorship ambition, several groups have been vocal about their support and endorsement of the younger Tinubu for governor.

Meanwhile, in a video shared on his Instagram page on Friday, January 17, 2025, VDM said he would back Seyi to the hilt if he decides to throw himself in the political fray in 2027.

The blogger, who declared his readiness to let go of his non-partisan stance in support of Seyi, said his coming would mark a shift in Nigeria's politics for young people to aspire to political offices.

The 39-year-old President's son will be 42 in 2027 and could be the youngest governor in the history of Lagos.

“If Seyi Tinubu decides to run for governorship…I’m going to campaign for him. I don’t do politics but I’ll do politics because of Seyi Tinubu,” VeryDarkMan said.

“Based on my calculation, Seyi Tinubu is a bridge to get something that I want, something that I believe will make Nigeria work.”

VDM says Seyi is playing his father's type of politics

VDM further noted that Seyi has adopted his father's brand of politics where he positions people early enough in different levels of relevance to do his bidding.

“I’ve been studying Seyi Tinubu’s pattern; he seems to have his father’s political mentality,” he noted.

According to the blogger, Seyi already has loyalists in advantageous positions, and those individuals are not likely to be older folks because they would be difficult for him to control.

The controversial critic said with Seyi at the helm in Lagos, he's likely to begin supporting his loyalists to emerge as governors and top political officeholders in different states.

VDM posited that young folks may rebel against Seyi, leading to positive outcomes for the country.

“The problem is these older men know that if Seyi Tinubu becomes governor, they’ll be kicked out of power. They’ve seen the traits of his father in him, so it’ll be a problem.”