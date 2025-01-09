What is HMPV?: All you need to know about China flu-like virus

Reports of rising human metapneumovirus (HMPV) cases in China have triggered global concern.

However, health experts have emphasised that the situation is not comparable to the early days of the Covid-19 pandemic.

HMPV, a flu-like virus, primarily causes mild upper respiratory tract infections.

It spreads through close contact or touching contaminated surfaces, with symptoms resembling a cold or flu: coughing, fever, and nasal congestion. Vulnerable groups, including young children, the elderly, and those with weakened immune systems, may experience more severe symptoms.

Public Health Measures

John Tregoning, a professor of vaccine immunology at Imperial College London, advised basic preventive measures.

“Protecting yourself by being in well-ventilated spaces, covering your mouth when you cough, and washing your hands will all help,” he said.

He recommended rest, hydration, and avoiding spreading the virus to those infected. Unlike Covid-19, which emerged as an unknown virus in late 2019, HMPV has been circulating for decades.

Paul Hunter, a medicine professor at the University of East Anglia, explained that “almost every child will have at least one infection with HMPV by their fifth birthday.”

He added that many people contract it multiple times throughout their lives, giving them some level of immunity.

China’s Perspective

At a press conference, Kan Biao, a senior official at China’s National Center for Disease Control and Prevention, noted a rise in respiratory infections, including HMPV, among children.

However, he clarified that “the scale and intensity of the spread of respiratory infectious diseases are lower than last year.”

China’s foreign ministry has also reassured the public , stating it remains safe to travel to the country.

Globally, concerns about transparency linger, with memories of Beijing’s handling of the Covid-19 pandemic still fresh.

Nevertheless, the World Health Organisation (WHO) has downplayed fears.

“China’s reported levels of respiratory infections are within the normal range for the winter season,” spokeswoman Margaret Harris stated.

A Balanced Approach

While images of crowded hospital emergency rooms in China’s winter season have circulated widely, experts urge a measured response.