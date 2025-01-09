HMPV: Nigerian govt gives fresh update on new China virus

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has assured Nigerians that the country is not under immediate threat from the Human Metapneumovirus (HMPV), a respiratory virus currently raising concerns globally.

“There’s no serious threat for now,” said NCDC Director-General Dr Jide Idris during an interview on Channels Television’s Sunrise Daily.

“This HMPV virus is not new. It has been implicated in respiratory infections over the years, especially in children and the elderly.”

The NCDC boss likened HMPV to influenza and other respiratory viruses, describing it as “just one of those causes of respiratory problems.”

High Alert and Lessons Learned

Dr Idris revealed that Nigeria remains in a monitoring and alert phase , with no reported cases of HMPV in the country.

“We take instructions from the WHO and report any issues that might pose global risks,” he said.

He highlighted Nigeria’s preparedness, citing lessons learned during the Ebola and COVID-19 outbreaks.

“With those experiences, we developed capabilities and infrastructures to handle potential health threats,” he noted.

Preventive Measures

As part of preventive efforts, Dr Idris advised Nigerians to practise good hygiene , including regular handwashing and avoiding overcrowded areas.

“These are basic steps that can help reduce the risk of respiratory infections,” he added.