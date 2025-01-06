Nigeria tightens border checks amid surge in China’s new virus

The Federal Government of Nigeria has intensified surveillance on passengers arriving from China following an outbreak of Human Metapneumovirus (HMPV), a respiratory virus causing alarm in northern China.

HMPV, which leads to symptoms such as fever, cough, nasal congestion, and shortness of breath, has primarily affected children under 14 in China.

Viral videos of overcrowded hospitals have added to concerns about a potential health crisis.

Speaking on the development, Dr John Oladejo of the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (NCDC) revealed that strict monitoring measures are now in place.

“Our team is prepared to implement necessary quarantine protocols for travellers from affected regions if the need arises,” Oladejo stated.

The World Health Organization (WHO) is also monitoring the outbreak and has called for global precautions.

“Vaccination, improved ventilation, and proper hygiene are essential steps in mitigating the spread of HMPV,” WHO advised.

Although nearby regions, including Taiwan and Hong Kong, have reported isolated cases, no significant outbreaks have occurred.

Experts note that while HMPV is less severe than COVID-19, it poses risks of complications such as bronchitis and pneumonia in vulnerable individuals.

This alert comes five years after the COVID-19 pandemic, underscoring the need for vigilance. With heightened global mobility, Nigeria’s proactive measures aim to protect its citizens from potential health threats.