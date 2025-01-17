VIDEO: Drama unfolds in Edo as APC chairman allegedly leads invasion of PDP secretariat

In a dramatic turn of events that has heightened political tensions in Edo State, the Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Jarret Tenebe, has been accused of spearheading an invasion of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) secretariat in Benin City.

The incident on Thursday afternoon, January 16, involved a group of armed individuals and left Edo PDP Chairman Anthony Aziegbemin assaulted and fleeing for safety.

Eyewitnesses reported that Tenebe, accompanied by APC Youth Leader Tony Kabaka and other supporters, stormed the PDP secretariat and claimed ownership of the premises.

Viral video footage captured a heated exchange between Tenebe, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Abang, and others.

In the video, Tenebe defiantly stated, “There is nothing on earth that will make me leave this place."

Evasion of PDP secretariat - how it happened

During the invasion, PDP Chairman Aziegbemin was allegedly attacked in his office before escaping.

The PDP described the incident as “an unprovoked attack aimed at destabilizing opposition activities in Edo State.”

A party spokesperson condemned the attack, calling it “a clear affront to democracy.”

The confrontation escalated when APC supporters, dressed in black, reportedly chased away police officers, damaging police vehicles with sticks and clubs.

Despite police intervention, Tenebe was resolute, citing grievances about the secretariat’s ownership.

“When they were taking it from us, they did not write to the police,” he argued.

Police urged to take immediate action

Barr. Anthony Ehilebo, a PDP chieftain, called for immediate police action.

“We demand the arrest of Jarret Tenebe and his accomplices. The Inspector General of Police and the Edo State Commissioner of Police must restore order and return the secretariat to its rightful owners,” he said.

Ehilebo further alleged that the invasion was part of a broader scheme to intimidate the opposition amidst the ongoing governorship election tribunal proceedings.

“This brazen crime shows the impotence of law enforcement in dealing with ruling party members. The police must ensure no one is above the law,” he insisted.

This latest incident underscores the volatile political climate in Edo State, where the PDP and APC are locked in a fierce battle for dominance.