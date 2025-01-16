Ighodalo urges calm amid rising tensions at Edo election tribunal

Asue Ighodalo, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship candidate, has reaffirmed his confidence in the judiciary amid escalating tensions surrounding the September 2024 Edo governorship election tribunal.

Speaking to reporters outside the courthouse on Wednesday, January 15, Ighodalo condemned intimidation tactics designed to derail the process while urging supporters to remain calm.

“We strongly believe that the judiciary will do the right thing, and we’re looking forward to the tribunal’s outcome. Our focus remains on reclaiming our mandate and working positively for the good people of Edo State,” Ighodalo stated.

Ighodalo thanked Edo voters for their resilience, acknowledging their challenges since the contested election.

“The people have stayed calm in the face of intimidation, living on the strong hope that our efforts will be successful,” he added.

Masked Gunman Sparks Panic

Tensions escalated outside the courthouse when a masked gunman opened fire, causing panic among onlookers.

The individual, reportedly disguised as a PDP member, fled the scene, with video footage of the incident circulating widely on social media.

The attack has intensified fears of violence disrupting the tribunal proceedings.

EFCC Raid Fuels Controversy

Adding to the turmoil, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) raided a Benin hotel where PDP witnesses allegedly stayed.

Party officials accused the All Progressives Congress (APC) of using state agencies to intimidate witnesses and sabotage the tribunal.

“The APC’s actions are unacceptable. Deploying thugs and raiding hotels reflect desperation,” said Dr Anthony Aziegbemi, PDP’s Edo Caretaker Committee Chairman.

The EFCC denied political motives, stating the raid was part of routine operations. However, PDP leaders have called for accountability, highlighting a broader pattern of intimidation.

Hope Amid Challenges

Despite these challenges, Ighodalo remains steadfast.

“There are many distractions being thrown our way, but we will not be deterred,” he said.