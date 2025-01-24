VIDEO: Donald Trump's govt deports hundreds in unprecedented immigration crackdown

The United States has launched its largest deportation operation in history, arresting 538 illegal migrants and deporting hundreds more, according to President Donald Trump’s press secretary, Karoline Leavitt.

In a post on social media platform X late Thursday, January 23, Leavitt declared, “The largest massive deportation operation in history is well underway. Promises made. Promises kept.”

The operation comes just days into Trump’s second term, underscoring his campaign promise to aggressively tackle illegal immigration.

Leavitt noted that military aircraft were used to deport the migrants, though she did not disclose specific destinations.

ICE Raids Spark Controversy

The swift and extensive operation has drawn criticism, particularly following reports of Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents conducting warrantless raids.

Newark Mayor Ras J. Baraka criticised the actions, stating, “ICE agents raided a local establishment… detaining undocumented residents as well as citizens, without producing a warrant.”

Trump has signed multiple executive orders to address immigration, declaring a “national emergency” at the southern border and deploying additional troops to the area.

A Republican-led Congress recently passed a bill expanding pretrial incarceration for foreign criminal suspects, further bolstering Trump’s measures.

Judge Halts Birthright Citizenship Restriction

Amid the crackdown, a federal judge has temporarily blocked Trump’s attempt to limit birthright citizenship.

The executive order, signed hours into Trump’s second term, faces legal challenges from 22 states, two cities, and civil rights groups.

Senior US District Judge John Coughenour, who issued the 14-day injunction, called the order “blatantly unconstitutional.”

Referring to the 14th Amendment, Coughenour said, “Birthright citizenship is fundamental to America’s national identity.”

The 14th Amendment guarantees citizenship to anyone born on US soil.