VIDEO: After Tinubu’s sack, ex-minister Kennedy-Ohanenye returns to Nollywood

Uju Kennedy-Ohanenye, the former Minister of Women Affairs, has made a comeback to Nollywood with the release of her latest movie, Hatred.

Kennedy-Ohanenye, who was appointed to President Bola Tinubu’s cabinet on August 21, 2023, was dismissed from her ministerial role on October 23, 2024, alongside four other ministers.

Following her departure from public office, the 51-year-old politician has shifted her focus back to the Nigerian film industry.

On Wednesday, February 5, she took to X (formerly Twitter) to announce the release of her film Hatred, which is now streaming on Kenuj TV, her YouTube platform.

“Excited to share my latest project Hatred with you all. Watch now on Kenuj TV,” she wrote in her post, attaching the film’s link.

Kennedy-Ohanenye’s return to Nollywood marks a significant career transition after her stint in government.

Before joining politics, she was involved in various creative projects, making her return to filmmaking a natural progression.

Why Tinubu fired Kennedy

Kennedy-Ohanenye’s tenure as Minister of Women Affairs was marred by controversies.

She faced public backlash over her handling of sensitive gender-related issues, particularly in cases involving child abuse and women’s rights.

Her dismissal, part of President Tinubu's broader cabinet reshuffle, was reportedly due to a loss of confidence in her performance.